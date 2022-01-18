Adele To Make £500k Per Night During Las Vegas Residency

Adele will apparently make £500k per night during her Las Vegas shows. Picture: Getty

Adele will reportedly earn £500,000 per show when her Las Vegas residency kicks off on Friday.

Weekends with Adele begins on Friday at Caesar’s Palace Colosseum, with tickets ranging from £700 to over £9,000 after the release of her comeback album '30’ in November last year, which included massive tracks like 'Easy On Me' and 'Oh My God'.

Adele will get a cut of the sales as well as any merchandise sold.

The impressive venue seats 4,200 so lucky fans will have a more intimate performance from the ballad queen in comparison to her last set of shows at Wembley in 2017.

Adele's Friday and Saturday shows in Vegas will run until April. Picture: Getty

According to the tabloids Adele is being given the superstar treatment she deserves from the series of gigs.

They said: “Adele is the hottest ticket in Las Vegas right now and she’s raking in a pretty penny from it.

“She is expected to make over £500,000 per gig thanks to ticket sales alone, even before the merchandising.

“Caesars has rolled out the red carpet to ensure she’s treated like the superstar she is.”

Adele's last set of shows were at Wembley in 2017. Picture: Getty

She’ll also reportedly be treated to a £30,000 per night private suite she can use at any time during the residency and will have a butler, executive assistant, chauffeur and security.

The star and her guests will be able to enjoy the resort's food and drink for free.

Adele will play 24 concerts across Fridays and Saturdays until April 16.

She’ll then spend some time in London in the summer for BST at Hyde Park.

