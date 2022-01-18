Adele To Make £500k Per Night During Las Vegas Residency

18 January 2022, 12:33

Adele will apparently make £500k per night during her Las Vegas shows
Adele will apparently make £500k per night during her Las Vegas shows. Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Adele will reportedly earn £500,000 per show when her Las Vegas residency kicks off on Friday.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Weekends with Adele begins on Friday at Caesar’s Palace Colosseum, with tickets ranging from £700 to over £9,000 after the release of her comeback album '30’ in November last year, which included massive tracks like 'Easy On Me' and 'Oh My God'.

Adele will get a cut of the sales as well as any merchandise sold.

Inside Adele's Heartbreaking 'To Be Loved' Lyrics

The impressive venue seats 4,200 so lucky fans will have a more intimate performance from the ballad queen in comparison to her last set of shows at Wembley in 2017.

Adele's Friday and Saturday shows in Vegas will run until April
Adele's Friday and Saturday shows in Vegas will run until April. Picture: Getty

According to the tabloids Adele is being given the superstar treatment she deserves from the series of gigs.

They said: “Adele is the hottest ticket in Las Vegas right now and she’s raking in a pretty penny from it.

“She is expected to make over £500,000 per gig thanks to ticket sales alone, even before the merchandising.

“Caesars has rolled out the red carpet to ensure she’s treated like the superstar she is.”

Adele's last set of shows were at Wembley in 2017
Adele's last set of shows were at Wembley in 2017. Picture: Getty

She’ll also reportedly be treated to a £30,000 per night private suite she can use at any time during the residency and will have a butler, executive assistant, chauffeur and security.

The star and her guests will be able to enjoy the resort's food and drink for free.

Adele will play 24 concerts across Fridays and Saturdays until April 16.

She’ll then spend some time in London in the summer for BST at Hyde Park.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Pete Davidson can be seen being an Insta boyfriend

Fans Spot Pete Davidson In Kim Kardashian's Bikini Photo Shoot On Instagram

Leigh-Anne Pinnock is tipped to win her second award for her powerful documentary, Race, Pop & Power

Leigh-Anne Pinnock Tipped To Win Diversity Award For Racism Documentary

Francis Bourgeois stars in a new The North Face X Gucci campaign

TikTok’s Francis Bourgeois Makes Modelling Debut In The North Face X Gucci Campaign

Could a four-day work week be coming to the UK?

A Four-Day Work Week Is Being Trialled In The UK

Mason Disick's alleged secret Instagram & TikTok accounts have gone viral

Kardashian Fans Are Losing It Over Mason Disick’s Alleged Secret Instagram & TikTok Accounts
Lizzo sparked speculation she and Harry Styles have been texting

Harry Styles Fans Want To Know If Lizzo’s Been Texting Him

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Ed Sheeran had the time of his life at Capital's JBB

Ed Sheeran Closed The Jingle Bell Ball With A Medley Of Hits

Tom Grennan wowed the crowds at the JBB

Tom Grennan Made The Vibes At The O2 Skyrocket During His Jingle Bell Ball Set

JLS gave fans a memorable performance at JBB

JLS Took Over The O2 With Their Countless Bangers At Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

KSI had a spellbinding debut at the Jingle Bell Ball

KSI Owned The Stage As He Made His Jingle Bell Ball Debut

Griff debuted at the Jingle Bell Ball with a bang!

Griff Kept Fans On Their Feet As She Made Her Grand Jingle Bell Ball Debut

Anne-Marie was a bundle of energy on-stage!

Anne-Marie Brought Her All To The Jingle Bell Ball On Sunday Night

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star