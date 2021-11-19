Inside Adele's Heartbreaking 'To Be Loved' Lyrics

What's the meaning behind 'To Be Loved'? Picture: Adele/Instagram

By Savannah Roberts

The meaning behind Adele's 'To Be Loved' ballad – delve into the lyrics as Adele sings about the dissolution of a relationship.

Adele's hotly-anticipated fourth studio album is finally here, and we're already crying!

After a four-year hiatus, '30' was released on Friday – a record that centres on the singer's divorce, growth and her relationship with her son.

A track that is already garnering attention from teary-eyed fans is 'To Be Loved' – it centres on the turmoil that comes with deciding to leave a relationship.

Here's the lyrical lowdown on the heartwrenching song...

Adele released '30' on November 19th. Picture: Adele/Instagram

What is 'To Be Loved' about?

'To Be Loved' is the penultimate track on the record – and it packs an emotional punch!

The song follows the difficulty in deciding to call time on a relationship when it's not working, alluding to Adele's divorce from ex-husband Simon Konecki.

"Let it be known, let it be known that I tried."

Adele posted a video singing 'To Be Loved' before the album was released. Picture: Getty

The ballad shares a similar sentiment with the lead single from the album, 'Easy On Me', speaking about being "so young" when she first entered the relationship.

She sings that she "can't live a lie" and had to make the painful choice to leave in hopes of a happier future.

The iconic songstress never ceases to have us reaching for the tissues!

Adele's 'To Be Loved' full lyrics

I built a house for a love to grow

I was so young that it was hard to know

I'm as lost now as I was back then

Always make a mess of everything

It's about time that I face myself

All I do is bleed into someone else

Painting walls with all my secret tears

Filling rooms with all my hopes and fears



But oh my, oh my

I'll never learn if I never leap

I'll always yearn if I never speak



To be loved and love at the highest count

Means to lose all the things I can't live without

Let it be known that I will choose to lose

It's a sacrifice, but I can't live a lie

Let it be known, let it be known that I tried



I'm so afraid, but I'm open wide

I'll be the one to catch myself this time

Tryna learn to lean into it all

Ain't it funny how the mighty fall?

Looking back, I don't regret a thing

Yeah, I took some bad turns that I am owning

I'll stand still and let the storm pass by

Keep my heart safe 'til the time feels right



But oh my, oh my

I'll never learn if I never leap

I'll always yearn if I never speak



To be loved and love at the highest count

Means to lose all the things I can't live without

Let it be known that I will choose to lose

It's a sacrifice, but I can't live a lie

Let it be known



Let it be known that I cried for you

Even started lying to you

What a thing to do

All because I wanted



To be loved and love at the highest count

Means to lose all the things I can't live without

Let it be known, known, known

That I will choose, I will lose

It's a sacrifice, but I can't live a lie

Let it be known

Let it be known that I tried, that I tried

Let it be known that I tried

