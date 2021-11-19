Inside Adele's Heartbreaking 'To Be Loved' Lyrics

19 November 2021, 11:28

What's the meaning behind 'To Be Loved'?
By Savannah Roberts

The meaning behind Adele's 'To Be Loved' ballad – delve into the lyrics as Adele sings about the dissolution of a relationship.

Adele's hotly-anticipated fourth studio album is finally here, and we're already crying!

After a four-year hiatus, '30' was released on Friday – a record that centres on the singer's divorce, growth and her relationship with her son.

Adele Dishes On Secret Relationship After Divorce Before Meeting Boyfriend Rich Paul

A track that is already garnering attention from teary-eyed fans is 'To Be Loved' – it centres on the turmoil that comes with deciding to leave a relationship.

Here's the lyrical lowdown on the heartwrenching song...

What is 'To Be Loved' about?

'To Be Loved' is the penultimate track on the record – and it packs an emotional punch!

The song follows the difficulty in deciding to call time on a relationship when it's not working, alluding to Adele's divorce from ex-husband Simon Konecki.

"Let it be known, let it be known that I tried."

The ballad shares a similar sentiment with the lead single from the album, 'Easy On Me', speaking about being "so young" when she first entered the relationship.

She sings that she "can't live a lie" and had to make the painful choice to leave in hopes of a happier future.

The iconic songstress never ceases to have us reaching for the tissues!

Adele's 'To Be Loved' full lyrics

I built a house for a love to grow
I was so young that it was hard to know
I'm as lost now as I was back then
Always make a mess of everything
It's about time that I face myself
All I do is bleed into someone else
Painting walls with all my secret tears
Filling rooms with all my hopes and fears

But oh my, oh my
I'll never learn if I never leap
I'll always yearn if I never speak

To be loved and love at the highest count
Means to lose all the things I can't live without
Let it be known that I will choose to lose
It's a sacrifice, but I can't live a lie
Let it be known, let it be known that I tried

I'm so afraid, but I'm open wide
I'll be the one to catch myself this time
Tryna learn to lean into it all
Ain't it funny how the mighty fall?
Looking back, I don't regret a thing
Yeah, I took some bad turns that I am owning
I'll stand still and let the storm pass by
Keep my heart safe 'til the time feels right

But oh my, oh my
I'll never learn if I never leap
I'll always yearn if I never speak

To be loved and love at the highest count
Means to lose all the things I can't live without
Let it be known that I will choose to lose
It's a sacrifice, but I can't live a lie
Let it be known

Let it be known that I cried for you
Even started lying to you
What a thing to do
All because I wanted

To be loved and love at the highest count
Means to lose all the things I can't live without
Let it be known, known, known
That I will choose, I will lose
It's a sacrifice, but I can't live a lie
Let it be known
Let it be known that I tried, that I tried
Let it be known that I tried

