BRIT Awards 2022 Performers: From Doja Cat To Ed Sheeran

The BRITs performers are being annouced. Picture: Alamy

By Savannah Roberts

Ed Sheeran and Doja Cat are among the first names confirmed to be performing at the BRIT Awards 2022 – here's everything we know...

The BRITs are just around the corner and fans can’t wait for the big night amid several shake-ups to the award show’s format.

Some of the biggest names in the industry will be putting on a show, such as Doja Cat and Ed Sheeran, as well as some rising stars.

On Friday (January 21), the BRIT Awards confirmed the first six musicians performing at The O2 on a prestigious night in music.

Here’s the lowdown on every musician set to take to the BRITs stage on February 8.

Ed Sheeran is to lead performance at The BRITs 2022. Picture: Alamy

The award show announced the first batch of performers via Twitter, writing: "Ready for some performers?"

The eclectic mix of performers was revealed to be Dave, Holly Humberstone, Liam Gallagher Little Simz and the aforementioned Doja Cat and Ed Sheeran.

Rapper Dave is no stranger to the BRITs after delivering a stunning piano rendition of 'Black' in 2020, on the same night he was awarded Album of the Year – a prize he's in the running for again in 2022.

Holly Humberstone will put on a performance as this year's recipient of the Rising Star Award, a coveted title that has previously gone to the likes of Adele and Griff.

Doja Cat will be performing on February 8. Picture: Alamy

Doja Cat's 'Planet Her' made unmissable waves in 2021, with fans already hoping that the star will perform a medley at the show.

After a year of dominating the charts with his long-awaited fifth studio album 'Equals', it comes as no surprise that the 'Shivers' singer will be delivering a set on the big night.

Little Simz will be taking to the BRITs stage for the first time as she is in the running in four categories; British Artist of the Year, Best New Act, Best Hip Hop/Rap/Grime, and Album of the Year.

Keep your eyes peeled as we'll keep this page updated with all the latest on the BRIT Awards line-up 2022.

