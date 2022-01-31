Complete List Of BRITs Nominations 2022 – From Adele To Dave
31 January 2022, 12:47
The BRIT Awards have made some changes for 2022, but which artists have received nominations?
Adele, Ed Sheeran, Dave and Little Simz lead the BRITs nominations in 2022, with four nods each.
The awards ceremony has dropped male and female categories, introducing new genre awards.
BRIT Awards 2022 Performers: From Doja Cat To Ed Sheeran
Fans also have more power as the academy brought back the vote.
But who is nominated at the BRIT Awards 2022? Here’s a full list:
BRITs nominations 2022
Album of the year
- Adele - 30
- Dave - We're All Alone In This Together
- Ed Sheeran - =
- Little Simz - Sometimes I Might Be Introvert
- Sam Fender - Seventeen Going Under
Artist of the Year
- Adele
- Dave
- Ed Sheeran
- Little Simz
- Sam Fender
Best group
- Coldplay
- D-Block Europe
- Little Mix
- London Grammar
- Wolf Alice
Song of the Year with Mastercard
- A1 & J1 - Latest Trends
- Adele - Easy On Me
- Anne-Marie, KSI & Digital Farm Animals - Don't Play
- Becky Hill & David Guetta - Remember
- Central Cee - Obsessed With You
- Dave ft Stormzy - Clash
- Ed Sheeran - Bad Habits
- Elton John & Dua Lipa - Cold Heart (Pnau Mix)
- Glass Animals - Heat Waves
- Joel Corry, Raye & David Guetta - Bed
- KSI - Holiday
- Nathan & 220Kid & Billen Ted - Wellerman
- Riton, Nightcrawlers & Mufasa - Friday
- Tion Wayne & Russ Millions - Body
- Tom Grennan - Little Bit Of Love
Best new artist
- Central Cee
- Griff
- Joy Crookes
- Little Simz
- Self Esteem
Best international artist
- Billie Eilish
- Doja Cat
- Lil Nas X
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Taylor Swift
Best international group
- Abba
- BTS
- Maneskin
- Silk Sonic
- War On Drugs
Best international song
- ATB / Topic / A7S - Your Love (9PM)
- Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever
- Ckay - Love Nwantiti (Ah Ah Ah)
- Doja Cat ft SZA - Kiss Me More
- Drake ft Lil Baby - Girls Want Girls
- Galantis, David Guetta & Little Mix - Heartbreak Anthem
- Jonasu - Black Magic
- Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber - Stay
- Lil Nas X - Montero (Call Me By Your Name)
- Lil TJ & 6lack - Calling My Phone
- Maneskin - I Wanna Be Your Slave
- Olivia Rodrigo - Good 4U
- Polo G - Rapstar
- Tiesto - The Business
- The Weeknd - Save Your Tears
Brits Rising Star
- Holly Humberstone - Winner
- Bree Runway
- Lola Young
Best dance
- Becky Hill
- Calvin Harris
- Fred Again
- Joel Corry
- Raye
Best rock/alternative
- Coldplay
- Glass Animals
- Sam Fender
- Tom Grennan
- Wolf Alice
Best pop/R&B
- Adele
- Dua Lipa
- Ed Sheeran
- Griff
- Joy Crookes
Best hip-hop/grime/rap
- AJ Tracey
- Central Cee
- Dave
- Ghetts
- Little Simz
