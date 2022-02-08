Adele Sparks Engagement Rumours As She Wears Diamond Ring At The BRITs 2022
8 February 2022, 22:05
Adele fans think she's engaged after she rocked a huge sparkler on her ring finger at the BRITs 20202 and we're all freaking out!
Listen to this article
Adele has sparked engagement rumours after rocking a huge diamond ring at the 2022 BRITs!
The 'Easy On Me' songstress stunned on the red carpet - and the sparkler on her left ring finger has completely stolen the show, leading fans to think she's engaged to boyfriend Rich Paul.
Yes - we're freaking out too!
Why Did Adele Cancel Her Las Vegas Residency?
The 'Hello' hitmaker is currently dating her boyfriend Rich Paul, who is an American sports agent.
The couple met at a birthday party two years ago before their friendship turned into a romance.
Adele previously gushed about her relationship with Rich in an interview with Oprah, saying: "Yeah, he's just hilarious. Oh, he's so funny. Yeah, and very smart.”
“And I met him and then a couple of couple years later, we went out for dinner, which he says was a business meeting. I’m like, a business meeting about what?”
Adele split from her ex-husband Simon Konecki after eight years together in 2019.
They share a nine-year-old son together named Angelo.
Adele is yet to speak publicly about her speculated engagement, but we're hoping she'll maybe address it on stage?!
> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital