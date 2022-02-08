Adele Sparks Engagement Rumours As She Wears Diamond Ring At The BRITs 2022

Adele has sparked engagement rumours. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

Adele fans think she's engaged after she rocked a huge sparkler on her ring finger at the BRITs 20202 and we're all freaking out!

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Adele has sparked engagement rumours after rocking a huge diamond ring at the 2022 BRITs!

The 'Easy On Me' songstress stunned on the red carpet - and the sparkler on her left ring finger has completely stolen the show, leading fans to think she's engaged to boyfriend Rich Paul.

Yes - we're freaking out too!

Why Did Adele Cancel Her Las Vegas Residency?

Is Adele engaged? Picture: Getty

Adele and Rich Paul have been together for over a year. Picture: Getty

The 'Hello' hitmaker is currently dating her boyfriend Rich Paul, who is an American sports agent.

The couple met at a birthday party two years ago before their friendship turned into a romance.

Adele previously gushed about her relationship with Rich in an interview with Oprah, saying: "Yeah, he's just hilarious. Oh, he's so funny. Yeah, and very smart.”

“And I met him and then a couple of couple years later, we went out for dinner, which he says was a business meeting. I’m like, a business meeting about what?”

Adele donned a huge diamond ring at the BRITs 2022. Picture: Getty

Adele split from her ex-husband Simon Konecki after eight years together in 2019.

They share a nine-year-old son together named Angelo.

Adele is yet to speak publicly about her speculated engagement, but we're hoping she'll maybe address it on stage?!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital