Adele Sparks Engagement Rumours As She Wears Diamond Ring At The BRITs 2022

8 February 2022, 22:05

Adele has sparked engagement rumours
Adele has sparked engagement rumours. Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Adele fans think she's engaged after she rocked a huge sparkler on her ring finger at the BRITs 20202 and we're all freaking out!

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Adele has sparked engagement rumours after rocking a huge diamond ring at the 2022 BRITs!

The 'Easy On Me' songstress stunned on the red carpet - and the sparkler on her left ring finger has completely stolen the show, leading fans to think she's engaged to boyfriend Rich Paul.

Yes - we're freaking out too!

Why Did Adele Cancel Her Las Vegas Residency?

Is Adele engaged?
Is Adele engaged? Picture: Getty
Adele and Rich Paul have been together for over a year
Adele and Rich Paul have been together for over a year. Picture: Getty

The 'Hello' hitmaker is currently dating her boyfriend Rich Paul, who is an American sports agent.

The couple met at a birthday party two years ago before their friendship turned into a romance.

Adele previously gushed about her relationship with Rich in an interview with Oprah, saying: "Yeah, he's just hilarious. Oh, he's so funny. Yeah, and very smart.”

“And I met him and then a couple of couple years later, we went out for dinner, which he says was a business meeting. I’m like, a business meeting about what?”

Adele donned a huge diamond ring at the BRITs 2022
Adele donned a huge diamond ring at the BRITs 2022. Picture: Getty

Adele split from her ex-husband Simon Konecki after eight years together in 2019.

They share a nine-year-old son together named Angelo.

Adele is yet to speak publicly about her speculated engagement, but we're hoping she'll maybe address it on stage?!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

All the red carpet looks from the 2022 BRITs

The BRITs 2022: From Anne-Marie & Ed Sheeran To KSI & Adele - All The Red Carpet Looks

BRIT Award nominations 2022

Complete List Of BRITs Nominations & Winners 2022 – From Adele To Dave

Emma Corrin took to the stage at the 2022 BRITs

Emma Corrin Makes Surprise Appearance At BRITs 2022

Fans support Anne-Marie after her mid-performance trip

Anne-Marie Posts Funny Message After On Stage Stumble At The BRITs

Courteney Cox and Ed Sheeran are close friends

Ed Sheeran & Courteney Cox’s Relationship & How They Became Friends

Ed Sheeran just released his new single 'Bad Habits' and here's the meaning behind the lyrics

Ed Sheeran Reflects On ‘Bad Habits’ In New Song Lyrics

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
George Ezra meets viral TikTok couple

George Ezra Finally Meets Viral TikTok Couple Whose Romantic Video To His Song Was Ruined By Pub Fight
Exclusive
GAYLE on collabing with Olivia Rodrigo

WATCH: GAYLE On Collabing With Olivia Rodrigo

Exclusive
Katy Perry impersonates Orlando Bloom, Adele and Roman Kemp

WATCH: Katy Perry Impersonates Orlando Bloom, Adele and Roman Kemp

Ed Sheeran had the time of his life at Capital's JBB

Ed Sheeran Closed The Jingle Bell Ball With A Medley Of Hits

Tom Grennan wowed the crowds at the JBB

Tom Grennan Made The Vibes At The O2 Skyrocket During His Jingle Bell Ball Set

JLS gave fans a memorable performance at JBB

JLS Took Over The O2 With Their Countless Bangers At Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star