Why Did Adele Cancel Her Las Vegas Residency?

8 February 2022, 16:27

The lowdown on why Adele cancelled her residency
The lowdown on why Adele cancelled her residency. Picture: Getty/Instagram
Why did Adele's Las Vegas residency get cancelled, and will it be rescheduled? All the details...

Adele announced that her string of Las Vegas shows was to be cancelled just days before her residency was due to begin on Friday 21 January.

The 33-year-old tearfully announced the cancellation with a video she posted online, revealing that she had to pull out of her slot at the Colosseum in the Caesars Palace casino after continuous delays due to COVID.

Adele Fans Fear She Won't Return To Las Vegas – ‘When Are Her New Concert Dates?’

“Listen, I’m so sorry, but my show ain’t ready,” she revealed to her fans, here's everything we know about the axed residency.

Adele cancelled her Las Vegas residency in January
Adele cancelled her Las Vegas residency in January. Picture: Getty

Why did Adele cancel her Las Vegas residency?

Adele revealed that the postponement was due to the show being “absolutely destroyed” by a slew of delays due to the pandemic.

In her video statement, the '30' songstress said: "[We] tried absolutely everything we can to put it together in time.

“Half my team, half my crew are down with COVID and it’s been impossible to finish the show," she continued.

The singing icon apologised to fans throughout the video: “I’m so upset and I’m really embarrassed and I’m so sorry to everyone that’s travelled again. I’m really really sorry."

Adele announced the cancellation via video statement
Adele announced the cancellation via video statement. Picture: Adele/Instagram

Reports allege that another season for the cancellation was due to a series of disagreements among the team.

Sources told TMZ that they had 'connected to Caesars Palace', and that the planned residency was also plagued by “disputes”, with the songstress being 'displeased'.

TMZ sources “connected to Caesars Palace” claim that the show was also postponed because Adele was “displeased” with the production and there were “disputes.”

Thy allege that Adele was 'unhappy with various set pieces, a choir, the sound system, and other items associated with the show'.

Adele is yet to confirm when the new re-scheduled shows will be
Adele is yet to confirm when the new re-scheduled shows will be. Picture: Getty

Will Adele's Las Vegas residency be rescheduled?

In her statement, Adele said: "We’re on it, we’re gonna reschedule all of the dates. We’re on it right now and I’m gonna finish my show, we’re gonna get it to where it’s supposed to be now for you."

Since the January announcement, no rescheduled dates have yet been confirmed.

Fans have grown worried that the residency won’t return as country singer Keith Urban is filling the March/April slot at Caesars Palace, replacing the 'Weekends with Adele' slot.

A deeper delve into the venue’s events programme revealed that the next available slot for another residency could be as late as 2023.

