Adele Has Been Calling Fans Directly To Apologise For Cancelling Vegas Shows

By Capital FM

Adele has been reaching out to devastated fans after having to cancel her Las Vegas shows.

Adele has been apologising to fans directly after cancelling ‘Weekends with Adele’, her string of shows planned to run until April in Las Vegas.

The ‘Oh My God’ singer was heartbroken to reschedule the shows, posting a tearful video on Friday explaining ‘it’s just not ready.’

Over the weekend she FaceTimed a group of fans and directly messaged another on Instagram, telling them she had a gift for them at her merchandise store at Caesar's Palace.

Adele had to cancel her Vegas show because 'it's just not ready'. Picture: Getty

Adele posted a tearful video to announce the cancellation of her Vegas shows. Picture: Adele/Instagram

In the emotional call to fans she said: “I’m sorry, but I can’t wait to meet you alright? Go and get your freebie bag, you can’t use the free drink token you’re too young aren’t you, but go and get your freebies.

“Chat to my team, ask them anything you want; anything about me, about the show, anything at all. I designed that stall myself, I bled and sweated and cried into it, so have fun, talk to fans, and I’m really sorry, it's so nice to meet you both.

“I’m truly humbled you two at your age know who I am so thank your mother from me.”

The star also FaceTimed a fan who's bought tickets to her last three concerts but still hasn't managed to see her due to cancellations.

Adele later messaged a fan on Instagram telling him to visit her store in Caesars casino, near to where she was due to perform her show at the resort's Colosseum venue.

And when he asked if it was really her messaging she replied with a voice note saying: “Yes it is, it’s me.”

Taking to Twitter the day after cancelling her shows, Adele said: “I have the best fans in the world! Your graciousness and love tonight is overwhelming! Thank you.”

The ‘Easy On Me’ hitmaker was due to kick off her shows on Friday, but cancelled them less than 24 hours before due to delays with deliveries and staff absences with COVID.

Some fans had paid £9,000 for a ticket to the residency, with many flying into Vegas from around the world just for the concert.

