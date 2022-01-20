The BRITs Voting Is Now Open – And You Can Cast Your Vote On Tik Tok

The BRITs have launched public voting. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Savannah Roberts

The BRIT Awards have opened up the vote to the public with categories recognising new genres – here's how you can cast your vote using Tik Tok!

The BRITs have brought in public voting in four new categories for the 2022 award show.

Fans can now have their say for the first time as the Brit Awards open up a voting hub on Tik Tok!

Music lovers are being encouraged to cast votes for their favourite artists for one of the biggest nights in music, happening on February 8 at The O2 Academy.

The alterations made to voting is one of several shake-ups to the format of the prestigious event, as it was announced last month that comedian Mo Gilligan is set to host for the show for the first time.

The BRITs have made changes to the way artists can win. Picture: Getty

The categories open to the public vote recognise four new genres that have never before been awarded to at The BRITs.

Fans can cast their vote in the following areas: Alternative/Rock Act, Hip-Hop/Grime/Rap Act, Dance Act and Pop/R&B Act.

Public voting will begin on January 20 at 12 PM GMT and will run until February 3 at 6 PM GMT.

The dedicated vote hub will be powered by the video-sharing platform Tik Tok, which launched its BRITs page last month.

A barrage of award show content can already be found on the Discover Page and #BRITsTok, showing off up-and-coming artists such as Griff and Joel Corry.

🚨 voting for The BRITs 2022 genre awards is now OPEN on @tiktok_uk! you can cast your votes in the following categories:



Dance Act

Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act

Pop/R&B Act

Rock/Alternative Act



head to TikTok now to have your say: https://t.co/JPuWs0HWcb pic.twitter.com/6p3TS4zBtL — BRIT Awards (@BRITs) January 20, 2022

The BRITS 2022 will be hosted on February 8. Picture: Alamy

The chairman of the awards, Tom March, said in a statement: “I’m really excited to launch four new genre awards, which create even more opportunities for artists to be acknowledged for the brilliant music they create and produce.

March revealed that the Awards are excited to "give music fans the chance to get involved and vote to support their artists and help them to win a BRIT.”

Some of the artists up for a win in the new categories are Coldplay, Dua Lipa, Adele and many more.

As the fans, the power is in your hands! So get ready to get voting on Tik Tok on January 20!

