Joel Corry Opens Sunday's Jingle Bell Ball With A Bang

Joel Corry showcased an explosive set at Jingle Bell Ball. Picture: Alamy

By Capital FM

Joel Corry set the bar for the second evening of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard after taking to the decks to play his hit anthems, including 'Head & Heart' and 'Sorry'.

Joel Corry kicked off Sunday night of the Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard with a bang!

The DJ brings the feel-good vibes every time and he didn't let us down with his energy-filled set, where he took over the decks with some of our favourite party anthems including 'Head & Heart' with the iconic MNEK, 'Out Out' and 'I Wish' featuring fellow ball artist, Mabel.

Joel really came prepared to get The O2 ready for an electric night at the 2021 JBB!

Joel Corry was in his element on stage at the JBB. Picture: Alamy

Harlee belted out her hits with Joel Corry on stage. Picture: Alamy

Joel Corry and Hayley May took to the JBB stage on Sunday night. Picture: Alamy

WATCH: Joel Corry opened night two of #CapitalJBB with an explosive set

WATCH: Joel Corry was joined by Hayley May for an iconic 'Sorry' rendition

WATCH: No one felt 'Lonely' when Joel Corry showcased his rendition of this hit

WATCH: Joel Corry had people singing along to 'I Wish' at The O2

Joel Corry rocked up to the JBB red carpet in style. Picture: Alamy

Joel Corry Jingle Bell Ball 2021 set list:

‘Out Out’

‘Lonely’

‘Bed’

‘Head & Heart’

‘Sorry’

‘I Wish’

Joel Corry got opened the second night in the best way possible at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard on Sunday, December 12 at The O2 Arena.

