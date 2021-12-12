Joel Corry Opens Sunday's Jingle Bell Ball With A Bang
12 December 2021, 19:48 | Updated: 12 December 2021, 21:48
Joel Corry set the bar for the second evening of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard after taking to the decks to play his hit anthems, including 'Head & Heart' and 'Sorry'.
Joel Corry kicked off Sunday night of the Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard with a bang!
The DJ brings the feel-good vibes every time and he didn't let us down with his energy-filled set, where he took over the decks with some of our favourite party anthems including 'Head & Heart' with the iconic MNEK, 'Out Out' and 'I Wish' featuring fellow ball artist, Mabel.
Joel really came prepared to get The O2 ready for an electric night at the 2021 JBB!
Joel Corry Jingle Bell Ball 2021 set list:
- ‘Out Out’
- ‘Lonely’
- ‘Bed’
- ‘Head & Heart’
- ‘Sorry’
- ‘I Wish’
Joel Corry got opened the second night in the best way possible at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard on Sunday, December 12 at The O2 Arena.
