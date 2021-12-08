How To Watch Capital's Jingle Bell Ball With Barclaycard 2021

The Jingle Bell Ball is back for 2021. Picture: Global

By Capital FM

Here's where you can watch, stream and listen to Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2021.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The UK's biggest Christmas party is back... Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard is taking over The O2 on Saturday 11th and Sunday 12th December, and if you missed out on tickets you can watch live from wherever you are via a number of platforms.

Watch live this Saturday and Sunday from 6PM on Global Player, and for the first time ever on TikTok!

The Jingle Bell Ball will be video streamed live as well as being live on air, so there's no way you'll miss out on any of the performances as the likes of pop sensations Justin Bieber, Ed Sheeran, Lil Nas X, Anne-Marie, Years and Years, Mabel and Joel Corry take to the stage.

On @CapitalOfficial we'll have all the backstage action and performance highlights, but to catch the show along with 16,000 fans at The O2, here's how you can watch and listen to Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard...

Jingle Bell Ball 2021 night one line-up. Picture: Global

Jingle Bell Ball night two line-up. Picture: Global

How to watch Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

This year, the Jingle Bell Ball will be streamed live for fans to watch on a number of platforms:

On Global Player

On TikTok

Right here, on CapitalFM.com

For the first time ever, fans will be able to live stream the show on TikTok – head to @capitalofficial for further details!

And if you miss out on the live shows, you'll be able to watch the Jingle Bell Ball highlights show on Sky Showcase and Sky Max at 10pm each night.

In the meantime, keep up with all the backstage action, behind-the-scenes sneak peeks and studio catch-ups right here and on TikTok, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook @capitalofficial – don’t forget to use the hashtag #CapitalJBB.

How to listen to Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

Listen live to the Jingle Bell Ball on Capital FM – all you have to do is download our official Capital app, Global Player.

From 9am on Saturday, we'll be broadcasting across the UK from The O2, including exclusive artist interviews, backstage gossip and incredible live sets from the stage.

Capital Breakfast’s Roman Kemp, Sian Welby and Sonny Jay will host the live show at London’s The O2. They’ll also be chatting to the stars backstage and bringing listeners all the action on-air.

Our very own Marvin Humes will be warming up Capital listeners with a DJ set each day before the live show starts, taking to the stage on Sunday with his JLS bandmates.

Here's who will be hosting across the biggest weekend of the Christmas season

9am-12pm: Rob Howard and Lauren Layfield kick things off

12pm-3pm: Roman Kemp, Sian Welby and Sonny Jay go live backstage

3pm-6pm: Will Manning and Aimee Vivian countdown to the live show

6pm: Ant Payne takes over with all the backstage action

