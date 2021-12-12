Jingle Bell Ball 2021 Most Iconic Moments: From Justin Bieber's Show-Stopping Performance To Ed Sheeran's Closing Set

Here's the lowdown of the Jingle Bell Ball 2021 highlights. Picture: Alamy

By Capital FM

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard saw so many iconic moments that we had to round up some of the best right here! Let's take a look at some of the most show-stopping moments from Justin Bieber's closing set to backstage moments with the likes of Ed Sheeran, Mimi Webb, Becky Hill and more.

This weekend we saw the return of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard, and there was no lack of iconic moments that came out of The O2!

From Jax Jones to Anne-Marie, the 16,000 strong crowd were utterly treated to all the festive fun as stars like Justin Bieber, Ed Sheeran, Mimi Webb, Griff and Jesy Nelson took to the stage.

Let's take a look at some of the best moments to come out of 2021's JBB, including backstage moments and on-stage gems!

Mimi Webb brings the festive fun to the #CapitalJBB stage as she performed a Christmas fave with Tom Grennan

During night one of the JBB, Mimi Webb and Tom Grennan made an appearance on stage together and blew fans away with a festive favourite.

Both of the stars made their debut at the weekend event and did so in style as they got everyone in The O2 in the festive spirit with their rendition of 'Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas'.

We're still in awe of the stars' flawless vocals during their performance - if you don't believe us, have a watch!

Jesy Nelson spills on her new music backstage with Jimmy Hill

Jesy Nelson made her solo debut at the JBB and owned the stage with her brand new single 'Boyz'.

Ahead of her performance, however, Jesy gave fans some tea when she spilled on what her new music is set to sound like!

Having a chat with Jimmy Hill backstage, Jesy was asked if her new music was a similar vibe to the bop featuring Nicki Minaj, and she replied with: "No, it’s not - it’s a different vibe. I feel like it’s one for the ladies.”

How exciting!

Sigrid was serving lewwwks on the red carpet in an iconic navy velvet jumpsuit

Sigrid looked like an absolute dream at Capital's JBB. Picture: Alamy

Sigrid stunned in her blue jumpsuit on stage at Capital's JBB. Picture: Alamy

Becky Hill dished on how she accidentally ended up in Justin Bieber's dressing room

Jimmy Hill had all the backstage goss from all the exciting JBB antics this weekend!

One of the juiciest moments was when Becky Hill revealed that she accidentally ended up in Justin Bieber's dressing room - as you do!

Explaining to Jimmy what had actually happened, Becky said: "You know in The O2 there's that secret wardrobe, I was with my tour manager and we were running around like children and we went in - and I was like there's loads of games in here.

"We went in and there was a whole American-style rider, and she was like 'I think we are in Justin Bieber's room'."

The songstress admitted that she swiftly left the room and that 'thankfully' he wasn't in there to notice.

We're not jealous at all...?

Justin Bieber gave fans the performance of a lifetime with his 'Peaches' medley

Anne-Marie brought Tom Grennan to the #CapitalJBB stage and left him hanging

Anne-Marie and Tom Grennan got the giggles. Picture: Alamy

As if a surprise duet between Anne-Marie and Tom Grennan wasn't a treat enough, the pair also got a laugh out of their on-stage antics – cute!

The songstress delivered her smash-hot 'Our Song' and invited Grennan to sing out the melody originally performed by Niall Horan.

As the 'Little Bit Of Love' hitmaker joined her, his high-five gesture was hilariously left hanging... in front of the entire O2 Arena!

The pop sensations couldn't help but get the giggles on stage before delivering their show-stopping vocals.

Griff showed The O2 Arena why she's a rising star with 'One Night' during her #JBB debut

It was just a couple of years ago that Griff herself was in the audience at the Jingle Bell Ball, where she vowed that one day she wanted to take the stage...

On Sunday night of the ball, Griff showed her star power and got all 16,000 fans at The O2 on their feet with her mega-hit 'One Night'!

She delivered vocals, looks and choreography – basically all the makings of a killer debut set!

JLS pulled off some pretty impressive stunts onstage during their big return to the Jingle Bell Ball

JLS have performed at the #CapitalJBB a whopping five times – their first appearance on the line-up was over 10 years ago!

The boy band came back in the grandest way, playing songs new and old to fans at The O2.

One moment in particular that turned everyone's head was when one of the JLS boys performed an impressive stunt – flipping in mid-air on the stage!

They certainly know how to put on a show!

JLS brought the choreo and the stunts to the JBB. Picture: Alamy

JLS finally made their Jingle Bell Ball return. Picture: Alamy

Ed Sheeran brought out his trusty loop pedal as he delivered performances of bops new and old

Ed Sheeran kicked it old school with 'Bloodstream'. Picture: Alamy

Ed Sheeran certainly didn't disappoint when he took to the stage with guitar in hand and a loop pedal at his feet as he built layers of instrumentation live to his mega-hits.

He kicked off the utterly show-stopping performance with 'Bloodstream', making all 16,000 fans in the audience just a little nostalgic in the process!

The pop star showed off his guitar skills throughout the set in a truly unforgettable closer for Jingle Bell Ball's 2021 weekend!

