Jesy Nelson Belted Out 'Boyz' During Her Fierce Jingle Bell Ball Return
12 December 2021, 12:40 | Updated: 12 December 2021, 14:43
Jesy Nelson gave her first solo performance at the Jingle Bell Ball, gracing the stage with a performance of her debut single, 'Boyz'.
Listen to this article
Jesy Nelson made her show-stopping debut at the Capital Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard this weekend, marking her first solo performance at The London O2 since leaving Little Mix.
The songstress got everyone in the arena singing along to her brand new single, 'Boyz', giving us a Saturday night to remember.
Watch Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard on Global Player
Of course, it wouldn't be a performance from Jesy without an upbeat dance routine to go with it, and she absolutely delivered!
WATCH: Jesy hits the #CapitalJBB stage with her debut solo performance
Jesy Nelson Jingle Bell Ball 2021 set list:
- 'Boyz'
> Download Our App For All The Latest On Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard