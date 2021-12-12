Jesy Nelson Belted Out 'Boyz' During Her Fierce Jingle Bell Ball Return

Jesy Nelson is back at the Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard. Picture: Alamy

By Capital FM

Jesy Nelson gave her first solo performance at the Jingle Bell Ball, gracing the stage with a performance of her debut single, 'Boyz'.

Jesy Nelson made her show-stopping debut at the Capital Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard this weekend, marking her first solo performance at The London O2 since leaving Little Mix.

The songstress got everyone in the arena singing along to her brand new single, 'Boyz', giving us a Saturday night to remember.

Of course, it wouldn't be a performance from Jesy without an upbeat dance routine to go with it, and she absolutely delivered!

Jesy Nelson made her solo JBB debut on Saturday night. Picture: Alamy

Jesy Nelson brought it with 'Boyz'. Picture: Alamy

Jesy Nelson brought it on the JBB red carpet. Picture: Getty

Jesy Nelson Jingle Bell Ball 2021 set list:

'Boyz'

