Mimi Webb Wowed During Her Jingle Bell Ball With Barclaycard Debut

11 December 2021, 21:46 | Updated: 11 December 2021, 23:01

Here's the the lowdown on Mimi Webb's JBB performance
Here's the the lowdown on Mimi Webb's JBB performance. Picture: Alamy
Capital FM

By Capital FM

After a huge year for Mimi Webb, the rising star took over the Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard with one stunning show.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Mimi Webb broke into the spotlight with a little help from TikTok in 2020 and at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard she made sure everyone will remember her name, performing a beautiful set of her most popular songs and a stunning Christmas cover.

Introducing herself to the 16,000 in the crowd with 'Good Without', Mimi treated fans to 'Have Yourself A Merry Christmas' with Tom Grennan before belting out heartbreak hit '24/5'.

This newcomer brought all the feel-good vibes during her ball debut, catch Mimi's performances and backstage antics below...

Mimi Webb made the most outstanding JBB debut
Mimi Webb made the most outstanding JBB debut. Picture: Alamy

WATCH: Mimi Webb graces the #CapitalJBB stage with the song that started it all, 'Good Without'

Mimi even brought Tom Grennan on-stage for a duet!
Mimi even brought Tom Grennan on-stage for a duet! Picture: Alamy

WATCH: Mimi Webb belts out her '24/5' bop at The O2 Arena

Mimi Webb utterly wowed on the JBB red carpet
Mimi Webb utterly wowed on the JBB red carpet. Picture: Alamy

Mimi Webb's Jingle Bell Ball 2021 set list:

  • 'Good Without'
  • 'Have Yourself a Merry Christmas' feat. Tom Grennan
  • '24/5'

Mimi Webb shined during her Capital's Jingle Bell Ball debut on Saturday, December 11 at The O2 Arena.

> Download Our App For All The Latest On Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard

More News

See more More News

Sigrid debuted at the JBB in a big way

Sigrid Delivers All The Feel-Good Anthems At Capital's Jingle Bell Ball With Barclaycard

Mimi Webb Wows Capital Jingle Bell Ball Crowd With Pastel OutfitMimi Webb Wows Capital Jingle Bell Ball Crowd With Pastel Outfit

Mimi Webb's Capital Jingle Bell Ball Outfits Are Too Iconic For Words

Jesy Nelson wore a flame-infused look at the JBB

Jesy Nelson Takes To The Stage In Red Leather Look

Every performance happening at the Jingle Bell Ball this weekend

A-Z Of Every Incredible Performance At The Jingle Bell Ball With Barclaycard

Years & Years took to the #CapitalJBB and brought the tunes

Years & Years Made An Electric Return To Capital's Jingle Bell Ball With Barclaycard

Jesy Nelson Rocks Effortless Glam On The Jingle Bell Ball Red Carpet

Jesy Nelson Rocks Effortless Glam On The Jingle Bell Ball Red Carpet

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Everything you need to know about Becky Hill's JBB performance

Becky Hill Brings All Of The Energy To Capital's Jingle Bell Ball With Barclaycard

Ed Sheeran got candid on Quizface

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Weighs In On One Direction's Hiatus On Capital's Quizface

Exclusive
Hailee Steinfeld takes on Forfeit Bullseye

WATCH: Hailee Steinfeld Takes On Capital's Forfeit Bullseye

Exclusive
Little Mix respond to hiatus rumours

WATCH: Little Mix Respond To Hiatus Rumours

Exclusive
Tom Grennan has a family connection to Niall Horan

WATCH: Tom Grennan & Niall Horan Have A Surprising Family Connection

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran wanted to join One Direction

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Reveals He Wanted To Be In One Direction