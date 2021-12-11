Mimi Webb Wowed During Her Jingle Bell Ball With Barclaycard Debut

Here's the the lowdown on Mimi Webb's JBB performance. Picture: Alamy

By Capital FM

After a huge year for Mimi Webb, the rising star took over the Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard with one stunning show.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Mimi Webb broke into the spotlight with a little help from TikTok in 2020 and at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard she made sure everyone will remember her name, performing a beautiful set of her most popular songs and a stunning Christmas cover.

Introducing herself to the 16,000 in the crowd with 'Good Without', Mimi treated fans to 'Have Yourself A Merry Christmas' with Tom Grennan before belting out heartbreak hit '24/5'.

This newcomer brought all the feel-good vibes during her ball debut, catch Mimi's performances and backstage antics below...

Mimi Webb made the most outstanding JBB debut. Picture: Alamy

WATCH: Mimi Webb graces the #CapitalJBB stage with the song that started it all, 'Good Without'

Mimi even brought Tom Grennan on-stage for a duet! Picture: Alamy

WATCH: Mimi Webb belts out her '24/5' bop at The O2 Arena

Mimi Webb utterly wowed on the JBB red carpet. Picture: Alamy

Mimi Webb's Jingle Bell Ball 2021 set list:

'Good Without'

'Have Yourself a Merry Christmas' feat. Tom Grennan

'24/5'

Mimi Webb shined during her Capital's Jingle Bell Ball debut on Saturday, December 11 at The O2 Arena.

> Download Our App For All The Latest On Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard