11 December 2021, 21:46 | Updated: 11 December 2021, 23:01
After a huge year for Mimi Webb, the rising star took over the Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard with one stunning show.
Mimi Webb broke into the spotlight with a little help from TikTok in 2020 and at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard she made sure everyone will remember her name, performing a beautiful set of her most popular songs and a stunning Christmas cover.
Introducing herself to the 16,000 in the crowd with 'Good Without', Mimi treated fans to 'Have Yourself A Merry Christmas' with Tom Grennan before belting out heartbreak hit '24/5'.
This newcomer brought all the feel-good vibes during her ball debut, catch Mimi's performances and backstage antics below...
Mimi Webb shined during her Capital's Jingle Bell Ball debut on Saturday, December 11 at The O2 Arena.
