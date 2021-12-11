Capital's Jingle Bell Ball: How Becky Hill Ended Up In Justin Bieber's Dressing Room

By Capital FM

Becky Hill has revealed the awkward moment she accidentally found herself in the dressing room of Justin Bieber backstage at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard... and is it okay we're jealous?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

'Remember' hitmaker Becky Hill was asked by Capital Evening presenter Jimmy Hill whether she had mingled backstage with any other famous faces, ahead of her performance at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball on Saturday.

An excited Becky told Jimmy she had seen the likes of Ella Henderson, Olly Alexander from Years & Years and then found herself in the dressing room of none other than Justin Bieber – but sadly he was yet to arrive.

How to watch Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard

Jimmy joked Becky would be the type to go and knock on pop icon Justin's door - describing her as a "strong, confident person".

She left Jimmy in stitches after revealing she ended up in his room earlier. It was all an accident, of course!

Becky Hill and Jimmy Hill at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard. Picture: Capital

"You know in The O2 there's that secret wardrobe," Becky explained.

"I was with my tour manager and we were running around like children and we went in - and I was like there's loads of games in here.

"We went in and there was a whole American-style rider, and she was like 'I think we are in Justin Bieber's room'."

Becky Hill and Jimmy Hill at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard. Picture: Alamy

Naturally, they swiftly exited the room - after realising where they had ended up - adding "luckily" he wasn't in there.

Becky Hill is among a star-studded lineup for night one of JBB - with Justin Bieber, Mimi Webb and Years and Years all taking to the stage tonight.

Becky Hill and Jax Jones at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard. Picture: Alamy

They have been serving some iconic looks already on the red carpet, with Becky stunning paps in an orange sequin two piece and Olly from Years & Years looking glam in a fab multicoloured leather jacket.

> Download Our App For All The Latest On Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard.