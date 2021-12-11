Jingle Bell Ball 2021: All The Trendiest Red Carpet Looks From Saturday Night

All the best Saturday night looks at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Capital FM

Saturday night at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard saw the likes of some huge stars stun on the red carpet including Justin Bieber, Mimi Webb, Olly Alexander of Years & Years and Jesy Nelson.

Not only are some huge artists taking to the stage at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard to perform, but they have been serving some iconic looks on the red carpet.

Let's take a look at some of the hottest ensembles put together during night one of the #CapitalJBB including Jesy Nelson, Mimi Webb, Justin Bieber and Olly Alexander of Years & Years.

Lauren Layfield has graced the red carpet at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with a festive ensemble Lauren Layfield at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2021. Picture: Alamy Olly Alexander of Years & Years is slaying on the red carpet tonight! Olly Alexander wore a jacket of dreams at JBB. Picture: Alamy Becky Hill showed up at the Jingle Bell Ball in a stunning orange co-ord Becky Hill took to the red carpet in a gorgeous orange number. Picture: Alamy Jimmy Hill was all smiles on the JBB red carpet Jimmy Hill at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2021. Picture: Alamy It wouldn't be the Jingle Bell Ball without Jax Jones in a santa outfit! Celina Sharma also joined the red carpet looking super festive Jax Jones and Celina Sharma at the JBB were a vision Jones at the JBB was a vision! Picture: Getty Max Balegde served up a festive strom in his Mariah Carey t-shirt! Max Baledge brought Christmas to the JBB. Picture: Getty Mimi Webb looked like a dream in her stunning LBD Mimi Webb walked the red carpet at Capital's JBB. Picture: Getty Tom Grennan didn't disappoint as he brought the satin lewk to JBB! Tom Grennan made his debut on the JBB red carpet. Picture: Getty MistaJam strolled through the red carpet before turning up the decks! MistaJam at the Capital Jingle Bell Ball 2021. Picture: Getty Aimee Vivian and Will Manning were dressed to the nines at the JBB! Aimee Vivian and Will Manning showcased their outfits on the red carpet. Picture: Getty Sigrid brought the classic chic to the JBB red carpet Sigrid was styled in all-black at JBB. Picture: Getty Rio Fredrika brought the all of the vibrant prints to the red carpet! Rio Fredrika stunned at the JBB. Picture: Getty Clean Bandit's Grace Chatto stunned with a floral number at the JBB Grace Chatto wore a stunning white co-ord on the red carpet. Picture: Getty Clean Bandit at the JBB were an absolute dream! Clean Bandit showed off their outfits on the red carpet. Picture: Getty Jesy Nelson shut it down on the JBB red carpet Jesy Nelson made her solo debut on the JBB red carpet. Picture: Getty Roman Kemp, Sian Welby and Sonny Jay took centre stage on Capital's JBB red carpet Capital Breakfast's Roman Kemp, Sian Welby & Sonny Jay stunned at the JBB. Picture: Getty Riton stopped by the JBB red carpet before hitting the stage Riton at Capital JBB on Saturday. Picture: Getty 220 Kid brought out the most colourful ensemble on the red carpet 220 Kid made his debut at the JBB red carpet. Picture: Getty Billen Ted beamed as they graced the Capital Jingle Bell Ball red carpet Billen Ted took to the red carpet at JBB. Picture: Getty

