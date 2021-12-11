Jingle Bell Ball 2021: All The Trendiest Red Carpet Looks From Saturday Night

Saturday night at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard saw the likes of some huge stars stun on the red carpet including Justin Bieber, Mimi Webb, Olly Alexander of Years & Years and Jesy Nelson.

Not only are some huge artists taking to the stage at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard to perform, but they have been serving some iconic looks on the red carpet.

Let's take a look at some of the hottest ensembles put together during night one of the #CapitalJBB including Jesy Nelson, Mimi Webb, Justin Bieber and Olly Alexander of Years & Years.

  1. Lauren Layfield has graced the red carpet at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with a festive ensemble

    Lauren Layfield at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2021
    Lauren Layfield at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2021. Picture: Alamy

  2. Olly Alexander of Years & Years is slaying on the red carpet tonight!

    Olly Alexander wore a jacket of dreams at JBB
    Olly Alexander wore a jacket of dreams at JBB. Picture: Alamy

  3. Becky Hill showed up at the Jingle Bell Ball in a stunning orange co-ord

    Becky Hill took to the red carpet in a gorgeous orange number
    Becky Hill took to the red carpet in a gorgeous orange number. Picture: Alamy

  4. Jimmy Hill was all smiles on the JBB red carpet

    Jimmy Hill at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2021
    Jimmy Hill at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2021. Picture: Alamy

  5. It wouldn't be the Jingle Bell Ball without Jax Jones in a santa outfit! Celina Sharma also joined the red carpet looking super festive

    Jax Jones and Celina Sharma at the JBB were a vision Jones at the JBB was a vision!
    Jax Jones and Celina Sharma at the JBB were a vision Jones at the JBB was a vision! Picture: Getty

  6. Max Balegde served up a festive strom in his Mariah Carey t-shirt!

    Max Baledge brought Christmas to the JBB
    Max Baledge brought Christmas to the JBB. Picture: Getty

  7. Mimi Webb looked like a dream in her stunning LBD

    Mimi Webb walked the red carpet at Capital's JBB
    Mimi Webb walked the red carpet at Capital's JBB. Picture: Getty

  8. Tom Grennan didn't disappoint as he brought the satin lewk to JBB!

    Tom Grennan made his debut on the JBB red carpet
    Tom Grennan made his debut on the JBB red carpet. Picture: Getty

  9. MistaJam strolled through the red carpet before turning up the decks!

    MistaJam at the Capital Jingle Bell Ball 2021
    MistaJam at the Capital Jingle Bell Ball 2021. Picture: Getty

  10. Aimee Vivian and Will Manning were dressed to the nines at the JBB!

    Aimee Vivian and Will Manning showcased their outfits on the red carpet
    Aimee Vivian and Will Manning showcased their outfits on the red carpet. Picture: Getty

  11. Sigrid brought the classic chic to the JBB red carpet

    Sigrid was styled in all-black at JBB
    Sigrid was styled in all-black at JBB. Picture: Getty

  12. Rio Fredrika brought the all of the vibrant prints to the red carpet!

    Rio Fredrika stunned at the JBB
    Rio Fredrika stunned at the JBB. Picture: Getty

  13. Clean Bandit's Grace Chatto stunned with a floral number at the JBB

    Grace Chatto wore a stunning white co-ord on the red carpet
    Grace Chatto wore a stunning white co-ord on the red carpet. Picture: Getty

  14. Clean Bandit at the JBB were an absolute dream!

    Clean Bandit showed off their outfits on the red carpet
    Clean Bandit showed off their outfits on the red carpet. Picture: Getty

  15. Jesy Nelson shut it down on the JBB red carpet

    Jesy Nelson made her solo debut on the JBB red carpet
    Jesy Nelson made her solo debut on the JBB red carpet. Picture: Getty

  16. Roman Kemp, Sian Welby and Sonny Jay took centre stage on Capital's JBB red carpet

    Capital Breakfast's Roman Kemp, Sian Welby & Sonny Jay stunned at the JBB
    Capital Breakfast's Roman Kemp, Sian Welby & Sonny Jay stunned at the JBB. Picture: Getty

  17. Riton stopped by the JBB red carpet before hitting the stage

    Riton at Capital JBB on Saturday
    Riton at Capital JBB on Saturday. Picture: Getty

  18. 220 Kid brought out the most colourful ensemble on the red carpet

    220 Kid made his debut at the JBB red carpet
    220 Kid made his debut at the JBB red carpet. Picture: Getty

  19. Billen Ted beamed as they graced the Capital Jingle Bell Ball red carpet

    Billen Ted took to the red carpet at JBB
    Billen Ted took to the red carpet at JBB. Picture: Getty

Sigrid debuted at the JBB in a big way

Mimi Webb Wows Capital Jingle Bell Ball Crowd With Pastel OutfitMimi Webb Wows Capital Jingle Bell Ball Crowd With Pastel Outfit

Jesy Nelson wore a flame-infused look at the JBB

Every performance happening at the Jingle Bell Ball this weekend

Here's the the lowdown on Mimi Webb's JBB performance

Years & Years took to the #CapitalJBB and brought the tunes

Everything you need to know about Becky Hill's JBB performance

Ed Sheeran got candid on Quizface

Hailee Steinfeld takes on Forfeit Bullseye

Little Mix respond to hiatus rumours

Tom Grennan has a family connection to Niall Horan

Ed Sheeran wanted to join One Direction

