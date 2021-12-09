A-Z Of Every Incredible Performance Happening At The Jingle Bell Ball With Barclaycard This Weekend

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard is back this weekend. Picture: Global

By Capital FM

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard is days away, so here's every performance you can look forward to – from Jax Jones and Jesy Nelson to Justin Bieber and Ed Sheeran.

After two whole years, Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard is back and bigger than ever, with a line-up of artists whose performances you don't want to miss, including Griff, Jesy Nelson, Anne-Marie, Coldplay, Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber and Ed Sheeran.

We'll be updating this page live as every incredible performance from Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2021 takes over The O2 stage.

How To Watch Capital's Jingle Bell Ball With Barclaycard 2021

But for now, here's your A-Z guide of every huge performance to get hyped for this weekend...

Anne-Marie

Anne-Marie is returning to the Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard. Picture: Global

It wouldn’t be a Jingle Bell Ball without Capital regular Anne-Marie, who’s returning to the stage after releasing her second album ‘Therapy’ this year.

We’ve heard 16,000 fans singing along to the likes of Anne-Marie's pop hits such as ‘Friends’ and the vocals are only about to get louder as in 2021 she released more chart-smashers, including ‘Kiss My (Uh-Oh)’ with Little Mix and ‘Don’t Play’ with fellow Baller KSI.

Becky Hill

Becky Hill is making her solo JBB debut. Picture: Global

It’s always a party when Becky Hill takes the spotlight and she’s bringing her catalogue of bangers to the JBB, after her songs such as 'Remember', 'Heaven On My Mind' and 'My Heart Goes' took over the charts in 2021.

We can’t wait to see what she’s got planned for this performance.

Clean Bandit

Clean Bandit are returning to the JBB. Picture: Global

Clean Bandit are bringing their unmissable electro-pop sound to the Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard.

Along with their catalogue of songs everyone knows the words to, Clean Bandit are bringing their bangers to the UK’s biggest Christmas party on night one of the JBB.

Coldplay

Coldplay at the JBB 2021. Picture: Global

The biggest band of the 21st century, international pop music icons Coldplay are joining the Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard on Saturday night for a show we can already see will be a magical one.

The world knows they have a collection of songs we'll forever singalong to and after releasing their latest album 'Music of the Spheres' earlier this year with songs including ‘My Universe’ with BTS, Coldplay are going to have a massive show at the JBB.

Griff

Griff is making her Jingle Bell Ball debut. Picture: Global

Griff was the worthy winner of the Rising Star award at The BRITs 2021 and we cannot wait to see her Jingle Bell Ball debut this weekend.

We’ve had her hit songs including ‘One Night’, ‘Black Hole’ and ‘One Foot in Front of the Other’ on a loop since she soared into the limelight and we already know all 16,000 fans are in for one incredible show.

JLS

JLS are returning to the JBB stage. Picture: Global

Nine years after their last Jingle Bell Ball show, JLS are back in their rightful place on the stage at The O2 as they stop by for one massive performance after kicking off their comeback tour.

You don’t need us to list their iconic songs, but we can guarantee all 16,000 partygoers will be singing along.

Jax Jones

Jax Jones is kicking off Jingle Bell Ball weekend. Picture: Global

The man who knows exactly how to get the party started at Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball, we’re so excited to welcome back Jax Jones.

This year he’s dropped songs including ‘You Broke My Heart Again’, ‘Feels’ and ‘Out Out’ so we already know he’s planning a massive set.

Jesy Nelson

Jesy Nelson is making her solo debut at the JBB. Picture: Global

Jesy Nelson made her solo debut in 2021 and she'll be performing her first single 'Boyz' on Saturday night.

Fans can't wait to see the former Little Mixer take to the stage!

Joel Corry

Joel Corry is coming to party at Capital's JBB. Picture: Global

After he launched Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball on the Barclaycard Boat a few weeks ago, Joel Corry is returning to the decks on Sunday 12 December for another energetic set.

The ‘Head & Heart’ hitmaker will have the whole of The O2 on their feet because if there’s anyone who knows how to get people dancing, it’s this guy.

Justin Bieber

Jingle Bell Ball 2021: Justin Bieber. Picture: Global

We still can't believe this ourselves... Justin Bieber – yep, actual Biebs – is joining the #CapitalJBB for a show we can already hear the screams for.

Bieber dropped some Official Big Top 40 chart-toppers this year including 'Peaches', 'Ghost' and 'Lonely', expanding his collection of iconic hits each and every fan knows the words to, and we can't wait to see what he surprises 16,000 fans with at The O2 in what's set to be one very magical performance.

KSI

KSI is another artist making his JBB debut. Picture: Global

KSI has had hit after hit in 2021, so it was about time he took to the JBB stage to make his Ball debut.

His song with YUNGBLUD and Polo G, ‘Patience’, went straight to Number 1 on The Official Big Top 40 in March and he’s been taking over the music industry ever since, teaming up with fellow Baller Anne-Marie for 'Play' and garage/R&B mastermind Craig David with 'Really Love'.

Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X is making his JBB debut. Picture: Global

International superstar and Grammy Award winner Lil Nas X is taking the world by storm and he’s only just getting started after releasing debut album ‘Montero’ in September, so of course we had to invite him along to Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard!

He’s known for his show-stealing performances, so you this one’s definitely not to be missed!

Mabel

Mabel returns to the Jingle Bell Ball stage. Picture: Global

Regular Capital playlist artist Mabel is another of our line-up stars who has had a huge year, dropping songs perfect for JBB season.

And in her back catalogue she’s got hits including ‘Finders Keepers’, ‘Don’t Call Me Up’, ‘God is a Dancer’ and this year released club bop ‘Let Them Know’.

Mimi Webb

Mimi Webb is letting 16,000 know exactly who she is at the JBB. Picture: Global

You’ve heard her Big Top 40 chart hits ’24/5’ and ‘Good Without’ and now Mimi’s joining us at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard for a special performance on Saturday 11 December.

Mimi Webb is making her JBB debut this Christmas after soaring into the spotlight when she went viral on TikTok thanks to her sensational vocals.

Sigrid

Sigrid is taking over the stage at the JBB 2021. Picture: Global

The Norwegian singer-songwriter with an unmissable voice, Sigrid will be filling The O2 with her signature vocals this weekend.

With songs such as ‘Strangers’, ‘Mirror’ and ‘Don’t Feel Like Crying’, Sigrid’s bringing all the feels to the stage on night one of the Jingle Bell Ball.

The Capital Weekender Live with MistaJam and Friends

For the first time ever, we’re bringing The Capital Weekender with MistaJam and Friends to the Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard.

On Saturday night, MistaJam will be joined on the decks by 220 KID, Billen Ted and Riton and on night two the Capital Dance frontman will share the stage with Shane Codd, Nathan Dawe and Jonasu.

Years and Years

Years and Years' Olly Alexander is returning to the Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard stage. Picture: Global

Olly Alexander is making his solo debut as Years & Years at the Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard this year!

The Years and Years hitmaker joined Roman Kemp, Sian Welby and Sonny Jay in the studio to announce his show at the #CapitalJBB and he confirmed he’ll be bringing some serious bops to London’s O2.

