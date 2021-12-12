On Air Now
Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard: LIVE 6pm - 10:30pm
12 December 2021, 20:31
Griff makes her Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard debut in a big way!
Griff burst onto the scene in 2021 with bops that she's now brought to The O2 arena! She had us all singing along to her catchy lyrics as she made her Jingle Bell Ball debut!
She kicked off her performance with the anthemic 'One Night', getting everyone in the #CapitalJBB audience vibing to her soulful vocals.
The 20-year-old finished things off on a festive note, bringing all the holiday cheer with her lilting track 'Love Is A Compass'.
Catch her unforgettable performance below and while you're at it why not take a peek at her backstage antics...
