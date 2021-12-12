Griff Kept Fans On Their Feet As She Made Her Grand Jingle Bell Ball Debut

Griff debuted at the Jingle Bell Ball with a bang! Picture: Alamy

Griff makes her Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard debut in a big way!

Griff burst onto the scene in 2021 with bops that she's now brought to The O2 arena! She had us all singing along to her catchy lyrics as she made her Jingle Bell Ball debut!

She kicked off her performance with the anthemic 'One Night', getting everyone in the #CapitalJBB audience vibing to her soulful vocals.

The 20-year-old finished things off on a festive note, bringing all the holiday cheer with her lilting track 'Love Is A Compass'.

Catch her unforgettable performance below and while you're at it why not take a peek at her backstage antics...

Griff gave a stunning set at the JBB. Picture: Alamy

WATCH: Griff's massive bop, 'One Night', rang out around The O2

WATCH: Griff infused the #CapitalJBB with Christmas cheer when she performed 'Love Is A Compass'

Griff glitters on the Jingle Bell Ball red carpet. Picture: Alamy

Griff Jingle Bell Ball 2021 set list:

'One Night'

'Love Is A Compass'

'Black Hole'

Griff sang the house down with her soulful vocal on the second night of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard on Sunday, December 12 at The O2 Arena.

