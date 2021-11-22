BRITs Announce Mo Gilligan As 2022 Host In Series Of Shake-Ups

By Capital FM

The BRIT Awards in 2022 will be hosted by comedian Mo Gilligan.

The BRITs are back in February and the awards have shaken things up ahead of its return.

Mo Gilligan has been announced as the new host of The BRITs, after Jack Whitehall stepped down after four years in the job.

Announcing the news Mo will be taking over while presenters Maya Jama and Clara Amfo will front the nominations show, The BRIT Awards wrote on social media: “Mo Gilligan is your #BRITs 2022 host // Dream duo Maya Jama and Clara Amfo will be taking on presenting duties for The BRITs Are Coming nominations show + The BRITs 2022 red carpet.”

Mo Gilligan is the new host of the BRITs. Picture: Getty

Meanwhile, Mo couldn’t wait to share his excitement on Instagram.

He told his followers: “Excited To Announce I’m going to be your host for the 2022 @brits Awards.

“This is a huge honour for me and being a fan of music I can’t wait bring fun, unlimited vibes and an award show the music fans can feel part of at @theo2london and watching along on @itv for the #BRITs love for the continued support it always means a lot.”

The BRIT Awards are returning in February. Picture: Getty

It’s not the only shake-up to the awards show’s format this year, introducing ‘Artist of the Year’ and ‘International Artist of the Year’ awards to seemingly replace the male and female categories.

They’re also creating four new fan-voted genre awards; Alternative/Rock Act, Pop/R&B Act, Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act and Dance Act.

Fans are being given the power once more in being able to vote for the nominations in the new categories.

The BRITs returns in 2022 on Tuesday 8 February!

