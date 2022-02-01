Doja Cat Pulls Out Of BRITs Performance After Crew Tests Positive

Doja Cat's BRITs set has been cancelled. Picture: Alamy

Doja Cat took to Twitter to announce that she will no longer be able to perform at the BRITs following a slew of COVID cases within her team.

Doja Cat has had to pull out of her appearance at the 2022 BRIT Awards after members of her team had tested positive for COVID-19.

The ‘Get Into It (Yuh)’ songstress announced in a tweet on Monday (January 31), that she would no longer be able to take to the BRITs stage.

The music event is to take place on February 8 after its initial date was pushed back due to concerns surrounding the rapidly-spreading variants of the virus.

Doja stated that “it’s simply not safe for us to continue to rehearse together” as she confirmed her axed set.

Doja Cat released a statement regarding the BRITs. Picture: Alamy

In the singer's statement she wrote: "Unfortunately, due to cases of COVID within my crew, I will no longer be performing at the BRITs.

Doja explained how multiple people in her party had been struck down, she wrote: "My team and I have been in rehearsals for weeks and despite taking the utmost caution, numerous members of my crew (both on and off stage) have tested positive for COVID.

"It’s simply not safe for us to continue to rehearse together and put each other in harm’s way. I can’t wait to perform for my UK fans as soon as I can," the 26-year-old revealed.

The performance would have marked Doja Cat's first show in the UK.

Stars like Ed Sheeran, Liam Gallagher and Holly Humberstone are still set to perform for the BRITs at The O2 next week.

Doja told her fans that "it’s simply not safe". Picture: Alamy

She capped off the post by sending love to her fans and followers, writing "take care of yourselves".

Despite the cancellation, the 'Planet Her' musician is still has her nominations to be excited about! She's in the running for both Best International Song and International Artist Of The Year.

