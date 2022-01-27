Adele Fans Fear She Wont Return To Las Vegas – ‘When Are Her New Concert Dates?’

By Capital FM

Adele fans theorise that there may be a long wait before the music icon can reschedule her Las Vegas residency following the shock cancellation.

Adele’s fans have been devastated since she announced that she had to cancel her Las Vegas residency after continuous production delays.

The highly-awaited string of shows was due to begin on Friday (January 21), she revealed the heartbreaking news the day before the residency's first scheduled show.

Adele Has Been Calling Fans Directly To Apologise For Cancelling Vegas Shows

The 33-year-old singer posted a tearful video online where she told fans "I’m so sorry, but my show ain’t ready".

Fans are now worried that the residency won’t return as country singer Keith Urban is filling the March/April slot at The Colosseum Caesars Palace, replacing the 'Weekends with Adele' schedule.

Adele had to pull the plug on her Las Vegas concerts. Picture: Getty

Adele revealed the news in a tearful announcement video. Picture: Adele/Instagram

It didn't take long for fans to delve deeper into the venue’s events programme, revealing that the next available slot for another residency could be as late as 2023.

The 'Oh My God' singer told her fans in the announcement clip that she ‘tried absolutely everything we can to put it together in time’.

Ticket holders paid between £700 to £9,000 to get the chance to attend the highly-in-demand concerts.

Adele personally FaceTimed fans to apologise the weekend after the unfortunate news broke.

Her planned stint in Vegas, following the likes of Katy Perry and Britney Spears, was announced shortly after the critically acclaimed fourth studio album, '30'.

