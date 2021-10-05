Adele’s New ‘Easy On Me’ Music Video Has A Link To ‘Hello’

5 October 2021, 15:46 | Updated: 5 October 2021, 16:08

Adele teased the release of new song 'Easy on Me'
Adele teased the release of new song 'Easy on Me'. Picture: Getty / Adele/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Adele has just dropped the teaser for her upcoming single, ‘Easy on Me’ and there’s something we can’t stop staring at.

Adele is on her way back into our lives with emotional ballads, heartbreak anthems and lyrics ideal for our steely Instagram selfies.

On Tuesday she finally made the move we’ve all been waiting for and released a snippet of her upcoming single, ‘Easy on Me’, along with a clip of the music video.

Adele’s New Era '30' Has Officially Begun As New Images And Website Emerge

The black and white video shows Adele putting a tape in her radio in an old fashioned car, holding her – excellently manicured – hand out the window and letting hundreds of sheets of music fly out of the car.

Adele is finally making a return to music
Adele is finally making a return to music. Picture: Getty

The video begins with Adele and her trademark winged eyeliner looking into the rear view mirror, a scene just like the teaser from the sepia-toned ‘Hello’ video, which she released back in 2015.

Fans were quick to notice the parallels, with one person tweeting: “I love the parallels between hello and easy on me mv. Adele is coming for blood.”

“OMG if adele continues the storyline of hello into easy on me. She is gonna have me balling like crazy,” commented another.

Another fan branded it ‘a sequel’.

Adele and new boyfriend Rich Paul
Adele and new boyfriend Rich Paul. Picture: Adele/Instagram

The ‘Hello’ video saw Adele get back in touch with an old lover after some time apart, and just from the title it seems like ‘Easy on Me’ will document the start of a blossoming relationship.

Adele got divorced from long-term partner Simon Konecki in 2019, so her new music is no doubt the result of her heartache and how she moved on from their split.

She revealed in September she’s found love once more, with Rich Paul, a sports agent in the NBA.

‘Easy on Me’ is coming out on 15 October, just as we’re all getting in our autumnal feels.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More Music News

See more More Music News

Adele has confirmed her comeback

Adele’s New Era '30' Has Officially Begun As New Images And Website Emerge
Little Mix are celebrating 10 years since making girl band history

Little Mix Celebrate 10 Years With Podcast 'The Power Of Little Mix'
Taylor Swift is releasing 'Red – Taylor's Version' in November 2021

‘Red’ – Taylor's Version': When Taylor Swift's Next Album Is Coming, New Track List, And All The Latest
Proof Harry Styles' 'Watermelon Sugar' will always be iconic!

Harry Styles’ ‘Watermelon Sugar’ Is The Ultimate Wedding Song & Here's The Proof
Harry Styles could be dropping 'a surprise album' soon

Harry Styles’ Third Album ‘Set For Surprise Release Soon’

Hot On Capital

Here's all the info on the Squid Game main cast

All The Details On The 'Squid Game' Cast: From Their Roles To Their Instagram Handles

TV & Film

Penelope Disick is sporting a new look...

Travis Barker Gives Kourtney Kardashian's Daughter a Goth Makeover
Adam and Tayah have gone from strength to strength since MAFS UK

Adam And Tayah Share Glimpse Inside Life Together After Married At First Sight UK

TV & Film

Love Island's Liberty will compete on Dancing on Ice!

Liberty Poole Has Been Cast In 'Dancing On Ice' 2022

TV & Film

Jade Thirlwall got to meet Leigh-Anne Pinnock's twin babies

Jade Thirlwall Finally Got To Meet Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s Twin Babies
The House of the Dragon trailer is here

WATCH: The Game Of Thrones Spin Off Trailer For 'House Of The Dragon' Is Here

TV & Film