Adele’s New ‘Easy On Me’ Music Video Has A Link To ‘Hello’

Adele teased the release of new song 'Easy on Me'. Picture: Getty / Adele/Instagram

By Capital FM

Adele has just dropped the teaser for her upcoming single, ‘Easy on Me’ and there’s something we can’t stop staring at.

Adele is on her way back into our lives with emotional ballads, heartbreak anthems and lyrics ideal for our steely Instagram selfies.

On Tuesday she finally made the move we’ve all been waiting for and released a snippet of her upcoming single, ‘Easy on Me’, along with a clip of the music video.

The black and white video shows Adele putting a tape in her radio in an old fashioned car, holding her – excellently manicured – hand out the window and letting hundreds of sheets of music fly out of the car.

Adele is finally making a return to music. Picture: Getty

The video begins with Adele and her trademark winged eyeliner looking into the rear view mirror, a scene just like the teaser from the sepia-toned ‘Hello’ video, which she released back in 2015.

Fans were quick to notice the parallels, with one person tweeting: “I love the parallels between hello and easy on me mv. Adele is coming for blood.”

“OMG if adele continues the storyline of hello into easy on me. She is gonna have me balling like crazy,” commented another.

Another fan branded it ‘a sequel’.

adele in hello

hello easy on me

Adele and new boyfriend Rich Paul. Picture: Adele/Instagram

The ‘Hello’ video saw Adele get back in touch with an old lover after some time apart, and just from the title it seems like ‘Easy on Me’ will document the start of a blossoming relationship.

Adele got divorced from long-term partner Simon Konecki in 2019, so her new music is no doubt the result of her heartache and how she moved on from their split.

She revealed in September she’s found love once more, with Rich Paul, a sports agent in the NBA.

‘Easy on Me’ is coming out on 15 October, just as we’re all getting in our autumnal feels.

