Adele’s New Era '30' Has Officially Begun As New Images And Website Emerge

4 October 2021, 16:26

Adele has confirmed her comeback
Adele has confirmed her comeback. Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Adele’s next album is coming, we can finally say it with confidence.

After rumours circulating for months, Adele has finally given us some hype with substance – she’s changed all her social media profile pictures.

In the music industry, that’s the biggest deal of all.

‘Red’ – Taylor's Version': When Taylor Swift's Next Album Is Coming, New Track List, And All The Latest

Adele has also launched a website where fans are invited to sign up.

Adele hasn't released an album since 2015
Adele hasn't released an album since 2015. Picture: Getty

While most artists on the verge of a new era tend to blackout their profile photos and delete all their previous posts, Adele has changed her profile picture to a fuzzy dark blue image.

It comes after fans around the world noticed ’30’ across a number of billboards, from the US to Europe.

The background of the image matches the one Adele has just changed her profile pic to…

There’s also speculation Taylor Swift brought her re-release of ‘Red’ forward so that the launch doesn’t clash with Adele’s comeback.

The ‘Hello’ singer’s return to music has been anticipated for months, after her last album was six years ago in 2015.

Adele has changed her social media images
Adele has changed her social media images. Picture: Adele/Twitter

Each of Adele’s albums are named after the age she began writing them, which is why ’30’ is thought to be the next.

Adele is now 33 and lives mostly in LA after moving Stateside with her now-ex husband Simon Konecki.

The couple got divorced in 2019 after two years of marriage and seven years as a couple.

They welcomed their first child, son Angelo, in October 2012.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More Music News

See more More Music News

Little Mix are celebrating 10 years since making girl band history

Little Mix Celebrate 10 Years With Podcast 'The Power Of Little Mix'
Taylor Swift is releasing 'Red – Taylor's Version' in November 2021

‘Red’ – Taylor's Version': When Taylor Swift's Next Album Is Coming, New Track List, And All The Latest
Proof Harry Styles' 'Watermelon Sugar' will always be iconic!

Harry Styles’ ‘Watermelon Sugar’ Is The Ultimate Wedding Song & Here's The Proof
Harry Styles could be dropping 'a surprise album' soon

Harry Styles’ Third Album ‘Set For Surprise Release Soon’

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Hot On Capital

MAFS UK: The reunion show airs a few days after the final commitment ceremonies

When Is The Married At First Sight UK Reunion On?

TV & Film

Married at First Sight UK saw eight couples say 'I do'

Where Are The Married At First Sight UK Couples Now, Are Any Still Together?

TV & Film

What do the shapes mean in Squid Game?

What Do The Symbols On The Squid Game Masks Mean?

TV & Film

Gi-hun dyes his hair red at the end of Squid Game

Why Seong Gi-Hun Dyed His Hair Red At The End Of Squid Game

Billie Eilish will headline Glastonbury next year

Billie Eilish To Headline Glastonbury 2022: Who's Been Replaced From The Original Line-Up
Jade Thirlwall is launching an eyeshadow palette of her favourite colours

Thanks To Jade Thirlwall We Can Now Do Our Eyeshadow As Dreamy As Little Mix