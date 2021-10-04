Adele’s New Era '30' Has Officially Begun As New Images And Website Emerge

Adele has confirmed her comeback. Picture: Getty

Adele’s next album is coming, we can finally say it with confidence.

After rumours circulating for months, Adele has finally given us some hype with substance – she’s changed all her social media profile pictures.

In the music industry, that’s the biggest deal of all.

Adele has also launched a website where fans are invited to sign up.

Adele hasn't released an album since 2015. Picture: Getty

While most artists on the verge of a new era tend to blackout their profile photos and delete all their previous posts, Adele has changed her profile picture to a fuzzy dark blue image.

It comes after fans around the world noticed ’30’ across a number of billboards, from the US to Europe.

The background of the image matches the one Adele has just changed her profile pic to…

There’s also speculation Taylor Swift brought her re-release of ‘Red’ forward so that the launch doesn’t clash with Adele’s comeback.

The ‘Hello’ singer’s return to music has been anticipated for months, after her last album was six years ago in 2015.

the fact that people straight away guessed it's adele instead of questioning why the hell 30 keeps popping up all around the world, proves how big of a legend adele is and how she owns these numbers! a legendary artist!! #Adele30 pic.twitter.com/6K6ZvYEpoU — adele's fan » addy ³⁰ « (@queenadelesIays) October 4, 2021

Adele has changed her social media images. Picture: Adele/Twitter

Each of Adele’s albums are named after the age she began writing them, which is why ’30’ is thought to be the next.

Adele is now 33 and lives mostly in LA after moving Stateside with her now-ex husband Simon Konecki.

The couple got divorced in 2019 after two years of marriage and seven years as a couple.

They welcomed their first child, son Angelo, in October 2012.

