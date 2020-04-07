What Is Adele's Net Worth? Skyfall Singer's Multi-Million Fortune At Risk During Divorce

As news emerges about the divorce of Adele and her ex-husband Simon Konecki and

Adele is one of the most successful British artists of our time, which has unsurprisingly earned her an enormous net worth, landing her on the Sunday Times Rich List as the second richest musician in the UK, after Ed Sheeran worth an estimated £170M.

So, how much is the multi-GRAMMY winner worth, and why is everyone talking about her losing money in her divorce from Simon Konecki?

The Academy Award winning 'Skyfall' singer is said to be worth around £150 million as estimated by Sunday Times, putting her in the very top bracket for musicians in the country, which she's accumulated over the past 12 years since the release of her first album, '19' in 2008.

They reported the star, who has racked up 18 Billboard Music Awards, 9 BRITs and 15 Grammy Awards was worth an eye-watering £125 million by 2017.

It is worth nothing the singer hasn't been on tour since 2017, which is when artists make a significant proportion of their wealth, so for her to still be one of the richest artists in 2020 is quite the feat!

It is reported Adele has been working on new music, although it isn't known when this will be released, but you know that she'll be back selling out arenas in no time!

The 'Hello' singer has hit headlines recently as it's emerged she did not have a prenuptial agreement with her soon-to-be ex-husand, Simon Konecki, meaning the divorce will likely be more complex as he may be entitled to a portion of her money and assets.

However, a judge in LA has granted details of their divorce agreement be kept private, with those who are given access to the information forced to sign an NDA.

