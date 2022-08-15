Adele Clears Up Engagement Rumours To Rich Paul As She Discusses Marriage & More Children

Adele and Rich Paul have been together for over a year. Picture: Alamy / Getty

By Kathryn Knight

Adele has addressed the ongoing rumours she’s engaged to boyfriend Rich Paul.

Adele is preparing to return to the stage for her Vegas residency, dates she rescheduled after cancelling the show at Caesar’s Palace earlier this year.

The ‘Someone Like You’ hitmaker has had a busy past year after releasing '30' in November and has begun to open up about her relationship with NBA agent Rich Paul, who she’s been with for over a year and friends with for quite some time.

In a new interview with Elle, Adele was asked whether she’s engaged after being spotted wearing a massive diamond ring in February. At the time she didn’t deny the engagement speculation and only continue to fuel rumours she and Rich are set to wed.

Adele and boyfriend Rich Paul are renovating a new home together. Picture: Getty

Adele rocked a massive diamond ring at The BRITs 2022. Picture: Getty

However, in her latest sit-down she quashed the rumours she’s engaged once and for all, but shared her plans to tie the knot and have more children once her schedule is a little more free.

Adele and first husband Simon Konecki divorced in 2020 following a seven-year relationship. They now co-parent their son Angelo, nine.

Asked directly whether she’s engaged, Adele responded with a laugh: "Well! Well. Well, I’m not married. I’m not married.”

After the interviewer asked again, Adele added: “I'm not married. I’m not married!” Before singing, “I’m just in loooove! I’m happy as I’ll ever be. I might as well be married.”

Adele is about to perform a string of shows in Las Vegas. Picture: Getty

And in another conversation soon after she finally confirmed her relationship status: “I’m not engaged. I just love high-end jewellery, boy!”

Adele continued: “I definitely want more kids. I’m a homemaker and I’m a matriarch, and a stable life helps me with my music.

“But right now, all I got in my brain is Vegas,” she added. “I wanna f****** nail it.”

Before their one year anniversary this year, Adele and Rich bought a house together, which they’re renovating with his three children and her son Angelo in mind.

