Adele ‘Releasing Comeback Single On Friday’ As She Prepares To Drop Next Album In November

Adele is apparently releasing her new single on Friday 18 October. Picture: Getty

Adele fans will hear new music from the legend within a matter of days.

Adele is dropping new music very soon, four years after her last album '25' soared into the charts in November 2015.

Six months on from splitting with her husband and the father of her child Simon Konecki, Adele is ready to begin the next chapter of her life and her album is expected to drop in November.

Adele Reportedly Dating MC, Skepta, After Marriage Split

A tweet from Music News Facts claimed: “Rumour has it, Adele will release her new single as soon as THIS FRIDAY! Her album was previously reported to be out on Nov 8th.”

Fans were more than excited by the speculation, with one person writing in reply: “Yassss I’m ready to cry!” as another responded: “Coming to save the music industry wow.”

Adele and husband Simon Konecki split in April 2019. Picture: Getty

“She’s coming for the chart!” tweeted a third, as a fourth wrote: “It’s over for everyone releasing next few months.”

Katy Perry is also dropping a new single, ‘Harleys In Hawaii’, this week on 16 October and Dua Lipa is releasing her comeback track ‘Don’t Start Now’ on 1 November, making it a huge next few weeks for female artists.

Adele’s album is thought to be about her recent heartache after she split from husband Simon earlier this year.

The ‘Someone Like You’ hitmaker has apparently moved on with good friend, rapper Skepta after he also ended his long-term relationship – the grime MC was dating model Naomi Campbell until the end of last year.

"They have a close bond and there's definitely a special connection," said a source close to the couple in this report.

"They're spending more and more time together. Some of their friends are hoping and predicting they could end up being a great couple one day."

Rumour has it, @Adele will release her new single as soon as THIS FRIDAY! 👀🔥



Her album was previously reported to be out on Nov 8th. pic.twitter.com/p36RLsO9aN — Music News Facts (@musicnewsfact) October 14, 2019

It's also said that the Academy Award winner joined Skepta to celebrate his 37th birthday in London at the Crystal Maze Experience.

Adele filed for divorce from her charity boss husband Simon in September, five months after the news of their break-up emerged in April.

The couple released a statement to confirm their separation, explaining: “Adele and her partner have separated. They are committed to raising their son together lovingly. As always they ask for privacy. There will be no further comment.”

They secretly married in 2016, but only let slip they’d tied the knot when Adele thanked her “husband” in her acceptance speech at the Grammys the following year.

After meeting in 2011, the pair kept their relationship successfully out of the spotlight especially as they raised their son Angelo, who was born in 2012.

> Grab Our App For The Latest Music News