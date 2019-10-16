Adele, Katy Perry And Dua Lipa Are About To Kick Off A Powerful New Era In Pop

Adele, Katy Perry and Dua Lipa are all set to drop new music soon. Picture: Getty

New music is coming from Adele, Katy Perry & Dua Lipa amongst others, and fans are getting excited.

Adele, Katy Perry and Dua Lipa are all set to release new music in coming months, and we are so here for the pop princesses saving music.

In the midst a music whirlwind lately from female artists, the list goes on after Ariana Grande announced she will be dropping 'Bad To You' for the Charlie’s Angels reboot with Normani and Nicki Minaj, just weeks after she came out with ‘Don’t Call Me Angel’ with Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Rey.

If that wasn’t enough, Adele has sparked rumours she is dropping a new song after Music News Facts tweeted: “Rumour has it, Adele will release her new single as soon as THIS FRIDAY!

“Her album was previously reported to be out on Nov 8th.

We are so excited for her comeback after her last album ‘25’ dropped four years ago.

The new song is thought to be about her recent heartache, following her split from her husband and father of her child, Simon Konecki, earlier this year.

The 31-year-old ‘Hello’ singer, who is reportedly dating MC, Skepta, will be joined by Katy Perry in releasing hits this month as the 34-year-old has confirmed a new banger coming out on October 16th.

The single, ‘Harleys in Hawaii’, which was co-written and co-produced by Charlie Puth, was inspired by her fiancée and actor, Orlando Bloom, after they visited Hawaii together.

In an interview with DJ Zach Sang, she said: “To be on the back of a motorcycle in Hawaii with the air blowing on your face, it’s so beautiful.

“I can remember specifically where I was; the street corner I was on in Oahu, whispering to Orlando and saying, ‘I’m going to write a song called Harleys in Hawaii’. And I did.”

Another to top the list of female pop stars who will fill up our playlists, is Dua Lipa, who is rumoured to be dropping DL2 on November 1st.

The ‘New Rules’ singer has only recently said her album is ‘shaping up nicely’ and even has a title ready.

In an interview with GQ, the 24-year-old opened up about the theme, saying: “It is a pop album that you’re going to be able to dance to, but a lot of the songs are sad – they’re about heartbreak and they’re about going through some emotional manipulation.

“It kind of sucks that that’s the thing that really triggers my creativity, but happy things don’t seem to do it for me.”

Dua, who recently archived her Instagram and Twitter accounts, has also been spotted filming a new music video ‘Don’t Start Now’ in New York, sporting her fresh blonde hair - so we can definitely expect the dance tunes soon!

Dua Lipa has shown off her new blonde hair. Picture: Instagram

The records don’t stop there – Miley Cyrus has been reportedly adapting her new album, ‘She Is Miley Cyrus’ to reflect her heartache after splitting from husband Liam Hemsworth and ending her short-lived romance with Kaitlynn Carter.

A source reported that the 26-year-old is now ‘having doubt about putting out the second and third instalments because they no longer reflect her life’.

If that wasn't enough, Rihanna has also been working on new music for a long time, and her highly-anticipated album was described as ‘pending’ by the ‘Work’ singer.

Having been quizzed on the release of R9 since she dropped ‘Anti’ in 2016, Riri is yet to confirm a date.

The Rihanna Navy are speculating it to arrive in the next few months after Vogue reported following her recent sit-down interview, one Robyn R. Fenty registered a new song called ‘Private Loving’ to the music-rights organisation BMI.

So many songs to keep up with, so little time!

