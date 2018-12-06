Miley Cyrus New Album: 2019 Release Date, New Songs And Everything We Know So Far

Expect some new Miley Cyrus music in 2019. Picture: Getty

It’s coming! Miley Cyrus has promised fans “a lot” of new music in 2019 – here’s everything we know about it so far.

Miley Cyrus released her first single of 2018 titled ‘Nothing Breaks Like A Heart’ featuring Mark Ronson last month and is already gearing up for more releases.

The upbeat track about heartbreak is accompanied by a music video which features Miley being chased by police cars while passing multiple political statements.

The song also references a “burning house” just weeks after her home was destroyed by the California wildfires. “This burning house, there’s nothing left.” She sings.

This single is the first new music fans have heard since her 2017 LP ‘Younger Now’. However, the pop star has revealed she started working on her next body of work way before her last album was released.

During a recent interview she mentioned: “I don’t have any definite dates, but definitely in the new year you guys are gonna be hearing a lot more music.”

The ‘Wrecking Ball’ singer admitted she was “over” her last album and she’s “already two songs deep on the next one,”

Are you excited for MC7? Keep it Capital for all the latest news on her new album as soon as she reveals more!

