Dua Lipa Bleaches Her Hair As She Begins New Era & Second Album Approaches

Dua Lipa debuts new look for her second album. Picture: Getty Images / Instagram @dualipa

Dua Lipa's announced that her second album will be on its way soon, and to mark the occasion, has unveiled a brand new look.

Dua Lipa's debuted her brand new look as she thanks fans for being patient and announces her second album will be on its way very soon.

Posting to her 35 million fans, the 'One Kiss' singer simply wrote, "A new era! Thank you for your patience. See you soon #DL2" along with a series of mirror snaps showing off her rose gold coloured hair, a drastic departure from her usual jet black colour.

Along with the mirror selfie she posted two 'black out' tiles which often signals an artist is announcing new music.

The 24-year-old has revealed the upcoming album is a 'party' and will feel like a 'dancercise class', telling British Vogue: "I’m not trying to take myself too seriously but as a record it does feel more mature. I’m so excited to get going again."

There will also be disco influences in the record she says is 'more mature' and revealed she's been in the studio with the legendary Nile Rogers.

Dua has been spending most of her time out in LA and New York whilst she recorded the new record, as well as starting a relationship and spending plenty of time with her boyfriend, sister of supermodels Bella and Gigi Hadid, Anwar.

We've seen Dua dabble with blonde hair just a few weeks ago when she rocked a wig, albeit with a chameleon head built into it, but still- she must have liked the look so much she went for it!

Fans are getting seriously excited to hear what Dua's follow up album will sound like in comparison to her debut, and seeing as she's shaken up her look and talked about how much fun it's going to be, so are we!

