Dua Lipa's New Album: Everything We Know Including Release Date, Collaborations, Tracklist & Title

4 April 2019

Dua Lipa Second Album
Dua Lipa Second Album. Picture: Dua Lipa Instagram

Dua Lipa's second album is already on the cards and we couldn't be more hyped, especially as the star has been teasing its name and concept for so long!

Dua Lipa's new album is in the works as the singer promises to deliver another set of chart-smashing songs.

Dua Lipa's first self-titled album has been a worldwide success thanks to the likes of tunes such as 'Hotter Than Hell', 'Blow Your Mind' and 'New Rules'. However it looks like Dua isn't finished yet – last year she confirmed she'll be bringing out another LP full of tracks "you can dance to".

> WATCH: Dua Lipa Covered Troye Sivan's 'My My My!' And It's Actually Beautiful

Dua Lipa has been teasing her new album for a long time
Dua Lipa has been teasing her new album for a long time. Picture: Dua Lipa/Instagram

In an interview with GQ, Dua opened up on some details about the new album, "It is a pop album that you’re going to be able to dance to, but a lot of the songs are sad - they’re about heartbreak and they’re about going through some emotional manipulation.”

She continued, “It kind of sucks that that’s the thing that really triggers my creativity, but happy things don’t seem to do it for me.”

Here's everything you need to know about Dua's new album including the release date, songs and collabs:

What has Dua Lipa revealed about the new album?

On 3 April Dua had some help from musical legend Nile Rodgers, who helped bring "live instrumentation" to her creations. Sharing a series of photos of them in the studio with her 28.2 million Instagram followers, the pop star wrote: "I want to keep you all in and part of the process so as I’m slowly going on and starting to finish songs for my next album, yesterday was truly one for the books.

"After touring for so long I realised after having such a predominately electronic album as my first it needed a lot more live instrumentation. This album I'm doing exactly that. I was in the studio last night with the legend @nilerodgers and I was on the brink of tears as I saw more life being brought into these records!"

Will there be any collaborations?

If Dua's Instagram account is anything to go by we could be in store for an Ariana Grande collaboration! Dua posted a selfie of the pair back in January 2018 and now, we'll just have to wait and see.

View this post on Instagram

💕

A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa) on

When will Dua's second album be released?

The singer has only just started hinting at any type of release date, saying it's not quite ready yet, but 'shaping up nicely' and even has an album title!

What songs can we expect to see on the tracklist?

With Dua bringing out a new extended edition of her debut album on October 19th, we're expecting a whole new batch of songs when she brings out her second album.

Although Dua's remaining tight lipped about any actual details until she's '100 per cent sure', she told fans on Twitter the album is 'quite conceptual'!

Just when everyone got excited she was going to drop some nuggets of information about what we can expect, she managed to stop herself just in time!

>Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Dua Lipa News

