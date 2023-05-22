Dua Lipa’s Ex Anwar Hadid Appears To Shade Her Romance With New Boyfriend Romain Gavras

22 May 2023, 15:44

Anwar Hadid seemingly shaded Dua Lipa's new relationship with Romain Gavras
Anwar Hadid seemingly shaded Dua Lipa's new relationship with Romain Gavras. Picture: Alamy
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Anwar Hadid doesn’t appear to be too happy about Dua Lipa making her relationship with Romain Gavras official after their red carpet debut over the weekend.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Dua Lipa debuted her new relationship with French filmmaker Romain Gavras over the weekend at the Cannes Film Festival, but her ex-boyfriend Anwar Hadid didn’t seem to be on board with the new romance.

Dua, 27, is rumoured to have begun dating Romain, 41, months ago, making this the pop star’s first official relationship in the public eye since her split from Anwar in December 2021.

The ‘Don’t Start Now’ hitmaker dated the younger brother of Bella and Gigi Hadid for more than two years before reportedly calling it quits due to differing schedules and long-distance.

All The Songs Rumoured To Be On Barbie's Soundtrack: From Taylor Swift To Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa talks about her first anniversary with Anwar Hadid

Dua Lipa and Romain Gavras made their red carpet debut as a couple at Cannes Film Festival
Dua Lipa and Romain Gavras made their red carpet debut as a couple at Cannes Film Festival. Picture: Alamy

However, it seems Anwar may not be completely over their romance as he seemingly threw shade at Dua’s new relationship with Romain following their loved-up pictures at Cannes Film Festival.

Although Anwar didn’t specifically mention Dua or Romain in his posts, his Instagram Stories left fans connecting the dots after he shared a series of cryptic posts at the same time as the festival.

The 23-year-old left fans shocked after sharing a now-deleted selfie, penning: “Trying to not find and kill him.”

Anwar Hadid left fans concerned with his cryptic posts
Anwar Hadid left fans concerned with his cryptic posts. Picture: Anwar Hadid/Instagram
Fans think Anwar Hadid responded to Dua Lipa's new romance with Romain Gavras
Fans think Anwar Hadid responded to Dua Lipa's new romance with Romain Gavras. Picture: Anwar Hadid/Instagram
Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid split in December 2021 after over two years together
Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid split in December 2021 after over two years together. Picture: Alamy

Meanwhile, another post read: “I hate the way you say my name,” while another simply read as a very sarcastic, “Have fun.”

His cryptic posts continued when he later posted about his music and added a crying emoji in the comments, hinting that he’s not taking his ex’s new romance very well.

Hundreds of fans have been reacting to the posts online since, while Dua and Romain have not responded to the remarks.

