WATCH: Harry Styles And Dua Lipa Have Been Friends Since 2013 And Here's The Video To Prove It

By Capital FM

An old video of Harry Styles and Dua Lipa hanging out way back in 2013 has resurfaced and it is precious.

After Harry Styles and Dua Lipa’s interaction at the Grammys, we’re looking at just how far these two have come in their careers.

Harry and Dua rose into the spotlight around the same time and were pals even when he was in One Direction.

Dua Lipa and Harry Styles caught up at the 2021 Grammys. Picture: Getty

And in a 2013 video – two years before ‘Be the One’ put Dua on the map – the pair look like any old set of friends just hanging out in a car ride to somewhere possibly glamorous.

Harry, then 19, holds the camera while recording a message for Dua’s little sister Rina while Dua, about 18, chills out in the backseat.

“Hi Rina, it’s Harry, with your sister and Chris,” he says. “We’re hanging out, I’ll see you soon!”

At the time, Dua was beginning her journey into the spotlight whereas 1D had been around for three years.

Harry Styles at the 2021 Grammys. Picture: Getty

It was two years after that Dua released her first single, ‘New Love’ and the rest, as they say, is history.

After seeing the old video fans who didn’t already know about their friendship were stunned all over again.

“The fact that harry and dua have known each other since 2013 is so crazy to me [sic],” one person tweeted.

“Was everyone today years old when they realized dua lipa and harry styles have been friends since 2013?” Asked another.

We just want to know how we can get a message like that from Harry.

