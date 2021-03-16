Liam Payne Praises ‘Brother’ Harry Styles For Grammy Win In Heartfelt Post

16 March 2021, 10:35

Liam Payne shared a kind message for Harry Styles following his Grammys win.
Liam Payne shared a kind message for Harry Styles following his Grammys win. Picture: PA/Getty

Liam Payne has shared a sweet message in support of his former One Direction bandmate, Harry Styles, following his Grammy win.

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Liam Payne has proven time and time again he’s a super supportive pop star and his latest post is yet another reason as to why!

Taking to his Instagram Stories, the ‘Stack It Up’ hitmaker shared a heartfelt post to celebrate his former One Direction bandmate, Harry Styles’ Grammy win.

Sharing a side-by-side picture of 1D back in the day of the pair with Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik, next to a snap of Haz during his opening performance at the Grammys on Sunday, he gave fans all the feels!

Liam said: “Congrats @hshq on your Grammy win what a huge moment.”

One Direction never received a Grammy.
One Direction never received a Grammy. Picture: PA
Liam Payne congratulated Harry Styles for winning his first Grammy.
Liam Payne congratulated Harry Styles for winning his first Grammy. Picture: Instagram

“Proud to be your brother,” he added, and we are screaming!

It goes without saying that fans were freaking out over the adorable post as they took to Twitter to talk about it with fellow Directioners.

One person penned: “He was always so supportive of him and all of them, liam is an Angel.”

“‘Proud to be your brother.’ - Liam Payne to Harry Styles. Im gonna cry don’t touch me,” shared a second.

Harry Styles opened up for The Grammys this year.
Harry Styles opened up for The Grammys this year. Picture: Getty

Another fan simply wrote, “LIAM [crying emojis],” and we feel you tbh.

This is Harry’s first-ever Grammy as he scooped the award for Best Pop Solo Performance for ‘Watermelon Sugar’, which he also opened up with at the start of the awards ceremony.

We’re just so glad to see the continued support between the former bandmates!

