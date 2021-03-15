Harry Styles And Dua Lipa’s Interaction At The Grammys Has Fans Wanting A Collab

15 March 2021, 15:06

Harry Styles and Dua Lipa fans are hoping for a collab after their Grammys interaction.
Harry Styles and Dua Lipa fans are hoping for a collab after their Grammys interaction. Picture: Getty

Harry Styles and Dua Lipa had the sweetest interaction at the Grammys and now fans are hoping they’ll collaborate together on a track.

Harry Styles and Dua Lipa were two of the most talked-about pop stars at the Grammys 2021 after they both blessed us with incredible performances.

Haz opened up the awards ceremony with a jaw-dropping performance of ‘Watermelon Sugar’, while Dua performed a mashup of ‘Levitating’ and ‘Don’t Start Now’ and it’s clear to see why fans were praising the stars.

With that being said, it wasn’t only their performances that stole fans’ focus last night as people couldn’t stop talking about their super sweet interaction!

In a video from the evening, Haz was spotted walking over to Dua’s table where the pair fist-bumped and then went on to hug each other, giving fans all the feels!

Harry Styles opened up the Grammys with a performance of 'Watermelon Sugar'.
Harry Styles opened up the Grammys with a performance of 'Watermelon Sugar'. Picture: Getty

Taking to Twitter to gush over the pals’ short but sweet greeting, one penned: “My babies.”

Others immediately started hoping that the hug would encourage them to get in the studio together and give us the collab we’ve all been waiting for.

“And I ask again wHERE IS THE COLLAB [sic],” shared one fan.

“Shut up [crying emoijs] I want a collab SO BAD,” penned another, and honestly, same!

Dua Lipa took home her third Grammy award.
Dua Lipa took home her third Grammy award. Picture: Getty

Haz and Dua both went on to have eventful nights following their performances, as they both went home with a Grammy award!

Dua scooped Best Pop Vocal Album for ‘Future Nostalgia’, while Harry won his first Grammy ever for Best Pop Solo Performance for ‘Watermelon Sugar’.

We’re so proud of them both!

