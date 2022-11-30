Dua Lipa Fans Want To See These Future Nostalgia Tour Moments At The Jingle Bell Ball

Dua Lipa is bringing nostalgia to The Ball. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Savannah Roberts

Dua Lipa is set to light up The O2 as she returns to Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard, here's everything fans are expecting her to bring to the stage from her world tour.

Dua Lipa has had a whirlwind year as she took her unmatched bops all over the globe with the 'Future Nostalgia Tour', what better way to round out 2022 than perform at the Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard?

The 27-year-old set out on her first worldwide arena tour in February and has been wowing crowds with bop after bop from her sophomore studio record – she's performed over 90 shows, wow!

Dua Lipa Shuts Down Claims She'll Be Performing In Qatar

After a year of touring, fans can't wait to see what Dua will be bringing to The O2 on Sunday, December 11th...

We already can't wait for Dua's performance. Picture: Alamy

Dua has countless incredible outfits to bring from tour

With every incredible performance, Dua has never failed to whip out a jaw-dropping ensemble from her wardrobe too!

We doubt you've been able to scroll through social media this past year without coming across the pop sensation's iconic tour looks, which leaves fans wondering what festive number she'll don for the Ball?

Will Dua bring the colour to the Ball? Picture: Getty/Alamy

The 'Levitating' songstress is always dressed to the nines when she takes to the stage, wearing everything from neon-coloured catsuits to glittery leotards.

We know just that Dua will bring out all the stops with her holiday get-up for the UK's biggest Christmas party!

Dua's outfits will light up The O2. Picture: Getty/Alamy

Will Dua perform her iconic dance routines from tour?

Dua unforgettably gave her viral 'One Kiss' dance a new lease of life as part of her 'Future Nostalgia' show, proving once and for all that she has some serious moves.

The pop star and her dancers showed off multiple routines whilst they were on the road and fans hope she'll be bringing her talented entourage to the #CapitalJBB.

Lipa certainly knows how to put on a show...

Dua will undoubtedly whip out some dance numbers. Picture: Alamy

Fans predict what 'Future Nostalgia' tracks Dua will sing at The O2

Dua is utterly spoilt for choice in putting together her Jingle Bell Ball setlist and fans are already guessing what tunes she'll be singing from her most recent album.

She performed the likes of 'Physical', 'Hallucinate' and the title track from her 'Future Nostalgia' record whilst on tour, and would frequently reserve hits like 'Levitating' and 'Don't Start Now' for the encore...

One song that positively dominated the charts in 2022 was 'Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)', it may not be a track from the album but Dua has been known to perform it on the road.

Dua Lipa first sang at the Jingle Bell Ball in 2016. Picture: Alamy

2022 will be Dua's third Jingle Bell Ball performance. Picture: Alamy

help i’m actually not ok like our little secret artist dua lipa who i discovered in 2016 is headlining capital jbb?? 🥹 #capitaljbb @CapitalOfficial @DUALIPA pic.twitter.com/lCPFDB7xsG — abbie 12 (@abbiesnostalgia) November 8, 2022

@DUALIPA Future Nostalgia tour at the OVO Hydro. Can't wait to see her again at Capital Jingle bell ball 🥳 #CapitalJBB pic.twitter.com/LEZJh2id3K — Leon C (@Leon_C38) November 9, 2022

Will Dua bring a hit of nostalgia to the Jingle Bell Ball?

Dua Lipa is no stranger to the Jingle Bell Ball, she was just 21 when she made her first performance at the #CapitalJBB in 2016.

2022 will be the musician's third time performing at the festive event, which is making us all feel just a little bit nostalgic! During her first appearance, she delivered hits like 'Blow Your Mind' and "Hotter Than Hell'.

In 2017, Dua sang her heart out to a 16,000-strong crowd to tracks like 'Be The One' and 'New Rules'. Will the 27-year-old star get us feeling sentimental this Christmas and perform one of her older numbers at the Ball? We hope so.

