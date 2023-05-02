All Of The Met Gala 2023 Looks That Left Us Absolutely Speechless
2 May 2023, 12:28 | Updated: 2 May 2023, 15:27
Scroll through every jaw-dropping Met Gala look from Lizzo, Jenna Ortega, Sydney Sweeney, Lil Nas X and so many more...
May started with a bang as the Met Gala returned as the biggest night in fashion and the world's A-listers flocked to New York dressed to the designer nines.
As always, the Gala paralleled the Costume Institute's new exhibition; this year it honoured the late Karl Lagerfeld. The iconic designer is best known as Chanel's creative director – hence the onslaught of Chanel at the Met this year!
Some celebrities paid homage to the theme by renting vintage couture looks, whilst others made bold statements with their own interpretations, such as Doja Cat and Lil Nas X!
From music to film to fashion, the biggest stars from multiple industries took to the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday!
The likes of Rihanna, Billie Eilish, and Gigi Hadid blew everyone away with their high-fashion looks, keep scrolling to get your 2023 Met Gala fix...
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky attend 2023 Met Gala
Anne Hathaway brought back the safety pin dress in this jaw-dropping Versace look
Sydney Sweeney blew everyone away with a blush Miu Miu dress
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky proved yet again that they are everyone's favourite parenting powerhouse
Rihanna shed her rosette covered coat to reveal a Maison Valentino white gown
Gigi Hadid cut a sleek figure in sheer custom Givenchy ensemble
Dua Lipa was a Chanel bride in the iconic couture tweed ballgown from 1992
She also donned the new 100 carat white diamond from Tiffany
Jenna Ortega brought equal parts goth and glam to the Met's red carpet
Doja Cat and Jared Leto both paid homage to Kara Lagerfeld's cat, Choupette
Lil Nas X was literally bejewelled head to toe
Olivia Rodrigo channelled Audrey Hepburn with striking white and black number
Kim Kardashian was the girl with the pearl dress at the Met
Kylie Jenner let everyone know that red (and a dash of baby blue) were her colours
Kendall Jenner made a statement with a sequinned Marc Jacobs bodysuit and platforms
Billie Eilish marries the gothic and sheer fashion trends at the Met Gala
Lizzo was dripping in pearls in Chanel gown on the Met's champagne carpet
Florence Pugh debuted a buzzcut and wore white ribboned Valentino gown
Which 2023 Met Gala look as your favourite?
