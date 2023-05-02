All Of The Met Gala 2023 Looks That Left Us Absolutely Speechless

2 May 2023

All the best Met Gala 2023 looks...
All the best Met Gala 2023 looks... Picture: Getty

By Savannah Roberts

Scroll through every jaw-dropping Met Gala look from Lizzo, Jenna Ortega, Sydney Sweeney, Lil Nas X and so many more...

May started with a bang as the Met Gala returned as the biggest night in fashion and the world's A-listers flocked to New York dressed to the designer nines.

As always, the Gala paralleled the Costume Institute's new exhibition; this year it honoured the late Karl Lagerfeld. The iconic designer is best known as Chanel's creative director – hence the onslaught of Chanel at the Met this year!

Some celebrities paid homage to the theme by renting vintage couture looks, whilst others made bold statements with their own interpretations, such as Doja Cat and Lil Nas X!

From music to film to fashion, the biggest stars from multiple industries took to the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday!

The likes of Rihanna, Billie Eilish, and Gigi Hadid blew everyone away with their high-fashion looks, keep scrolling to get your 2023 Met Gala fix...

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky attend 2023 Met Gala

  1. Anne Hathaway brought back the safety pin dress in this jaw-dropping Versace look

    Anne Hathaway made a splash at the Met
    Anne Hathaway made a splash at the Met. Picture: Getty

  2. Sydney Sweeney blew everyone away with a blush Miu Miu dress

    Sydney Sweeney graced the 2023 Met Gala carpet
    Sydney Sweeney graced the 2023 Met Gala carpet. Picture: Getty

  3. Rihanna and A$AP Rocky proved yet again that they are everyone's favourite parenting powerhouse

    Rihanna and A$AP Rocky at 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty'
    Rihanna and A$AP Rocky at 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty'. Picture: Getty

  4. Rihanna shed her rosette covered coat to reveal a Maison Valentino white gown

    Rihanna showed up fashionably late to the Met Gala
    Rihanna showed up fashionably late to the Met Gala. Picture: Getty

  5. Gigi Hadid cut a sleek figure in sheer custom Givenchy ensemble

    Gigi Hadid on the Met steps
    Gigi Hadid on the Met steps. Picture: Getty

  6. Dua Lipa was a Chanel bride in the iconic couture tweed ballgown from 1992

    Dua Lipa at the Karl Lagerfeld themed Met Gala
    Dua Lipa at the Karl Lagerfeld themed Met Gala. Picture: Getty

  7. She also donned the new 100 carat white diamond from Tiffany

    Dua Lipa sported a Tiffany jewel
    Dua Lipa sported a Tiffany jewel. Picture: Getty

  8. Jenna Ortega brought equal parts goth and glam to the Met's red carpet

    Jenna Ortega at her second-ever Met Gala
    Jenna Ortega at her second-ever Met Gala. Picture: Getty

  9. Doja Cat and Jared Leto both paid homage to Kara Lagerfeld's cat, Choupette

    Doja Cat at the 2023 Met Gala
    Doja Cat at the 2023 Met Gala. Picture: Getty
    Jared Leto attended the 2023 Met Gala
    Jared Leto attended the 2023 Met Gala. Picture: Getty

  10. Lil Nas X was literally bejewelled head to toe

    Lil Nas X shined on the red carpet at the Met
    Lil Nas X shined on the red carpet at the Met. Picture: Getty

  11. Olivia Rodrigo channelled Audrey Hepburn with striking white and black number

    Olivia Rodrigo attends her third Met Gala
    Olivia Rodrigo attends her third Met Gala. Picture: Getty

  12. Kim Kardashian was the girl with the pearl dress at the Met

    Kim Kardashian wore Schiaparelli at the Met Gala
    Kim Kardashian wore Schiaparelli at the Met Gala. Picture: Getty

  13. Kylie Jenner let everyone know that red (and a dash of baby blue) were her colours

    Kylie Jenner in custom Jean Paul Gaultier
    Kylie Jenner in custom Jean Paul Gaultier. Picture: Getty

  14. Kendall Jenner made a statement with a sequinned Marc Jacobs bodysuit and platforms

    Kendall Jenner at the 2023 Costume Institute Gala
    Kendall Jenner at the 2023 Costume Institute Gala. Picture: Getty

  15. Billie Eilish marries the gothic and sheer fashion trends at the Met Gala

    Billie Eilish pays homage to Karl Lagerfeld
    Billie Eilish pays homage to Karl Lagerfeld. Picture: Getty

  16. Lizzo was dripping in pearls in Chanel gown on the Met's champagne carpet

    Lizzo attends 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty'
    Lizzo attends 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty'. Picture: Getty

  17. Florence Pugh debuted a buzzcut and wore white ribboned Valentino gown

    Florence Pugh attended the 2023 Met Gala
    Florence Pugh attended the 2023 Met Gala. Picture: Getty

