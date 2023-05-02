All Of The Met Gala 2023 Looks That Left Us Absolutely Speechless

All the best Met Gala 2023 looks... Picture: Getty

By Savannah Roberts

Scroll through every jaw-dropping Met Gala look from Lizzo, Jenna Ortega, Sydney Sweeney, Lil Nas X and so many more...

May started with a bang as the Met Gala returned as the biggest night in fashion and the world's A-listers flocked to New York dressed to the designer nines.

As always, the Gala paralleled the Costume Institute's new exhibition; this year it honoured the late Karl Lagerfeld. The iconic designer is best known as Chanel's creative director – hence the onslaught of Chanel at the Met this year!

Some celebrities paid homage to the theme by renting vintage couture looks, whilst others made bold statements with their own interpretations, such as Doja Cat and Lil Nas X!

From music to film to fashion, the biggest stars from multiple industries took to the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday!

The likes of Rihanna, Billie Eilish, and Gigi Hadid blew everyone away with their high-fashion looks, keep scrolling to get your 2023 Met Gala fix...

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky attend 2023 Met Gala

Anne Hathaway brought back the safety pin dress in this jaw-dropping Versace look Anne Hathaway made a splash at the Met. Picture: Getty Sydney Sweeney blew everyone away with a blush Miu Miu dress Sydney Sweeney graced the 2023 Met Gala carpet. Picture: Getty Rihanna and A$AP Rocky proved yet again that they are everyone's favourite parenting powerhouse Rihanna and A$AP Rocky at 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty'. Picture: Getty Rihanna shed her rosette covered coat to reveal a Maison Valentino white gown Rihanna showed up fashionably late to the Met Gala. Picture: Getty Gigi Hadid cut a sleek figure in sheer custom Givenchy ensemble Gigi Hadid on the Met steps. Picture: Getty Dua Lipa was a Chanel bride in the iconic couture tweed ballgown from 1992 Dua Lipa at the Karl Lagerfeld themed Met Gala. Picture: Getty She also donned the new 100 carat white diamond from Tiffany Dua Lipa sported a Tiffany jewel. Picture: Getty Jenna Ortega brought equal parts goth and glam to the Met's red carpet Jenna Ortega at her second-ever Met Gala. Picture: Getty Doja Cat and Jared Leto both paid homage to Kara Lagerfeld's cat, Choupette Doja Cat at the 2023 Met Gala. Picture: Getty Jared Leto attended the 2023 Met Gala. Picture: Getty Lil Nas X was literally bejewelled head to toe Lil Nas X shined on the red carpet at the Met. Picture: Getty Olivia Rodrigo channelled Audrey Hepburn with striking white and black number Olivia Rodrigo attends her third Met Gala. Picture: Getty Kim Kardashian was the girl with the pearl dress at the Met Kim Kardashian wore Schiaparelli at the Met Gala. Picture: Getty Kylie Jenner let everyone know that red (and a dash of baby blue) were her colours Kylie Jenner in custom Jean Paul Gaultier. Picture: Getty Kendall Jenner made a statement with a sequinned Marc Jacobs bodysuit and platforms Kendall Jenner at the 2023 Costume Institute Gala. Picture: Getty Billie Eilish marries the gothic and sheer fashion trends at the Met Gala Billie Eilish pays homage to Karl Lagerfeld. Picture: Getty Lizzo was dripping in pearls in Chanel gown on the Met's champagne carpet Lizzo attends 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty'. Picture: Getty Florence Pugh debuted a buzzcut and wore white ribboned Valentino gown Florence Pugh attended the 2023 Met Gala. Picture: Getty

Which 2023 Met Gala look as your favourite?

