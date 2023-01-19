The Met Gala 2023: When Is It, Who Is Co-Chairing & What's The Theme This Year?

19 January 2023

Met Gala 2023: When, where, who
Picture: Getty

Which celebrities are co-charing the Met Gala 2023, when is it and what is the dress code this year?

This year is off to a great start as details about the 2023 Met Gala are already being announced!

Get ready to see your favourite celebrities walk that iconic red carpet in outlandish ensembles for fashion's most exclusive night in fashion this spring.

Jenna Ortega Is A Golden Goddess At Golden Globes 2023

Here's everything you could possibly want to know about the Met Gala, read on to find out about its A-lister co-chairs, the theme and when the stylish event will unravel...

The Met Gala is the biggest night in fashion
The Met Gala is the biggest night in fashion. Picture: Getty

Who are the co-chairs of the 2023 Met Gala?

Every year, the Met Gala brings some of the biggest names in the industry on board to help curate the event, from actors to musicians to athletes and more! This year, they have a pretty impressive line-up of star-studded co-chairs.

The 2023 Met Gala has enlisted the help of none other than pop sensation Dua Lipa, screenwriter and actor Michaela Coel, actress Penélope Cruz and tennis player Roger Federer!

Last year the honour went to Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Regina King and Lin-Manuel Miranda – so they're in good company!

Anna Wintour has been chairwoman since 1995
Anna Wintour has been chairwoman since 1995. Picture: Getty

What is the theme of the Met Gala in 2023?

Every year the Gala orchestrates the night around the same theme his year’s Costume Institute exhibition

Every year, the Met Gala is themed around the current Costume Institute exhibition, the unveiling of the decision never ceases to have everyone on the edge of their seats!

The 2023 Met Gala exhibit is "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty", with the dress code being sent out in invitations being called: "In honor of Karl."

The theme will be honouring Largerfeld, who is a prolific German fashion designer who passed away in February 2019, aged 85.

He had an industry-defining career and worked across designer brands such as Balmain, Fendi, Chanel Chloé, his own label and more!

When is the 2023 Met Gala?

As always, the Met Gala will take place on the first Monday of May.

This year the event will fall on May 1st, 2023.

