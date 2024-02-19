BAFTAs Best Red Carpet Outfits Including Margot Robbie And Taylor Russell

19 February 2024, 10:57 | Updated: 19 February 2024, 14:55

The BAFTA 2024 Awards was a glamorous affair
The BAFTA 2024 Awards was a glamorous affair. Picture: Getty

By Kathryn Knight

The BAFTAs red carpet outfits lived up to expectation, with incredible looks from the likes of Emma Stone, Barry Keoghan and Barbie star Margot Robbie.

The BAFTA 2024 Awards took place at Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall on Sunday night, with the casts of Oppenheimer, Poor Things and The Holdovers winning big.

But before the awards ceremony, all eyes were on the red carpet and the incredible looks showcased by actors such as Queen Charlotte’s India Amarteifio, Barbie’s Margot Robbie and Saltburn’s Barry Keoghan.

And all eyes were on model Taylor Russell, who happens to be dating Harry Styles, when she arrived as she posed in a swan-like, white backless number.

That wasn’t the only daring look on the BAFTAs red carpet, take a look at our round-up below.

India Amarteifio attends the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards
India Amarteifio attends the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards. Picture: Getty

India Amarteifio

Star of Bridgerton spin-off Queen Charlotte, India wowed in a red, satin floor-length dress which featured a sheer skirt and silver beaded belt.

Taylor Russell wowed in a fluffy white Loewe gown at the BAFTAs
Taylor Russell wowed in a fluffy white Loewe gown at the BAFTAs. Picture: Getty

Taylor Russell

Actress and model Taylor turned heads in her Loewe fluffy white dress. The high-neck gown featured cut-out panels at the waist and a feather-lined hem around her waist and at the bottom of the dress.

Florence Pugh attends the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards
Florence Pugh attends the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards. Picture: Getty

Florence Pugh

Always one to take risks, Florence showed up to the 2024 BAFTAs in a black dress featuring a silver bodice and jewelled necklace, a look that wouldn’t look out of place at the Dune 2 premiere either.

Dua Lipa looked radiant on the BAFTAS 2024 red carpet
Dua Lipa looked radiant on the BAFTAS 2024 red carpet. Picture: Getty

Dua Lipa

Dua looked truly radiant on the BAFTAs red carpet, showing up in a floor-length, sweeping gown which featured a long elegant train.

Sophie Ellis Bextor wowed in a sheer black embroidered dress at the BAFTAs
Sophie Ellis Bextor wowed in a sheer black embroidered dress at the BAFTAs. Picture: Getty

Sophie Ellis Bextor

We’re not going to make any ‘Murder on the Dancefloor’ jokes, but Sophie killed it in her black lace number, an embroidered design complete with ruffled sleeves to die for (sorry not sorry).

2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards - Margot Robbie wore a black and pink dress
2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards - Margot Robbie wore a black and pink dress. Picture: Getty

Margot Robbie

Margot gave just a subtle nod to her Barbie era with a figure-hugging, strapless black dress which had a flattering, pale pink panel in the centre.

Emma Stone attends the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards
Emma Stone attends the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards. Picture: Getty

Emma Stone

An outfit which was on-brand with her Poor Things wardrobe, Emma wowed in an orange dress which featured an embroidered bust and wide-pleated skirt. It also had a dramatic balloon sleeve on one shoulder for added drama.

Barry Keoghan attends the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards
Barry Keoghan attends the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards. Picture: Getty

Barry Keoghan

King of suave suits, Sabrina Carpenter's beau Barry arrived on the BAFTAs red carpet in an emerald green tuxedo, giving his own edgy twist with a cropped jacket and black chunky boots.

Charithra Chandran attends the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards
Charithra Chandran attends the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards. Picture: Getty

Charithra Chandran

Another Queen Charlotte star who did not disappoint, Charithra looked like a summer night’s dream in a silhouette-hugging dress adorned in the colours of a sunset and a beaded, leafy asymmetric strap across one shoulder.

Bradley Cooper attends the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards
Bradley Cooper attends the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards. Picture: Getty

Bradley Cooper

Bradley looked super sophisticated at the BAFTAs in a black, longline, double-breasted suit jacket and wide-leg trousers to match.

Andrew Scott and Paul Mescal attend the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2024
Andrew Scott and Paul Mescal attend the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2024. Picture: Getty

Andrew Scott and Paul Mescal

All of Us Strangers stars and besties Andrew and Paul looked not only adorable on the BAFTAs red carpet, but like they’d been texting each other about their outfits beforehand.

Paul cut a cool figure in a black, button-less tuxedo while Andrew stole the spotlight in a vibrant red silky outfit, wearing the colour from head to toe.

Lily Collins attends the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall
Lily Collins attends the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall. Picture: Getty

Lily Collins

This Emily in Paris star swapped the city of love for Lily in London, gracing the red carpet in a black velvet, off-shoulder gown featuring puff sleeves reminiscent of a bouquet of white roses.

Ayo Edebiri poses on the red carpet upon arrival at the BAFTAs 2024
Ayo Edebiri poses on the red carpet upon arrival at the BAFTAs 2024. Picture: Getty

Ayo Edebiri

The Bear star Ayo Edebiri was a peachy queen on the BAFTAs red carpet, arriving in a halter-neck, slim-fitting dress and wearing an extravagant feather bower around her shoulders. Love. It.

Joy Sunday attends the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards
Joy Sunday attends the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards. Picture: Getty

Joy Sunday

Wednesday actress Joy was worlds away from the puffy sleeves and billowing gowns with her BAFTAs look. The Netflix star turned heads in a red latex dress featuring a dramatic train and a bustier that looked like flames. Absolute fire.

