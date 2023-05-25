Will There Be A 'Queen Charlotte' Season 2?

25 May 2023, 17:01

Is Queen Charlotte getting another season?
Is Queen Charlotte getting another season?
Is there going to be another season of 'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story'? All the details so far...

Queen Charlotte promptly took over our streaming habits when it dropped on Netflix at the beginning of May and reintroduced us to the world of Bridgerton.

By now, most of us have binged our way through all six episodes of the historical drama....so what's next?

Fans are already asking if they can expect a second season of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story as, let's face it, we've all fallen head over heels for George and Charlotte's love story.

Here's everything we know about the spin-off's second series...

Watch the trailer for Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Will there be another season of Netflix's Queen Charlotte?
Will there be another season of Netflix's Queen Charlotte?
Will King George and Queen Charlotte be the focus of another season?
Will King George and Queen Charlotte be the focus of another season?

Will Queen Charlotte get a second series?

Sadly, there is yet to be any word from Netflix on the future of Queen Charlotte.

The show has been described as a limited series which has led many to believe that the six-episode Bridgerton spin-off was always destined to be just a single season.

However, showrunner Shonda Rhimes hasn't dashed viewers' hopes just yet! The executive producer spoke to Entertainment Weekly about the possible future of the drama.

"There have been questions, but I'm not having conversations about it yet," she explained, "I could live with Charlotte and George forever, but we told a very specific story that I think is a complete tale of this complicated, imperfect love.

"But I'm not ruling anything out because I never know," she said, leaving a potential season two up in the air!

We'll keep this page updated with all the latest!

