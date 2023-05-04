The Cast Of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story & Where You've Seen Them Before

Watch the trailer for Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

By Capital FM

A whole new cast has been welcomed to the Netflix prequel; Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story has finally landed on Netflix after what feels like forever and fans have been treated to a whole new cast of characters and actors.

The Bridgerton prequel is all about Queen Charlotte and her rise to power as well as a look at how her marriage to King George sparked ‘both a great love story and a societal shift’, according to Netflix.

Bridgerton Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Spoilers And More

A few of the hit series’ original cast members will be reprising their roles in the spin-off, in addition to a string of new faces.

Here’s the lowdown on the cast of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story and where you've seen them before…

A closer look at the cast of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. Picture: Netflix

Queen Charlotte - Golda Rosheuvel

Golda Rosheuvel is reprising her role as Queen Charlotte, who will take centre stage in the series.

She is best known for appearing in Luther, EastEnders and the Florence Pugh-starring film Lady Macbeth.

Golda Rosheuvel plays Queen Charlotte in the Bridgerton spinoff. Picture: Netflix

Young Queen Charlotte - India Amarteifio

India plays the real-life queen decades before she becomes the fearless royal that we see in Bridgerton.

She is best known for portraying Lizzie in Netflix’s Sex Education.

India Amarteifio plays young Queen Charlotte in the Bridgerton spinoff. Picture: Netflix

Lady Agatha Danbury - Adjoa Andoh

Another star reprising her role in Queen Charlotte is Adjoa Andoh, who plays Lady Agatha Danbury.

Outside of the Netflix drama, she is known for her roles in Doctor Who and The Witcher season 2.

Adjoa Andoh plays Lady Agatha Danbury in Queen Charlotte. Picture: Netflix

Young Agatha Danbury - Arsema Thomas

Arsema has taken on the role of the young Lady Agatha Danbury, who becomes a mentor to Queen Charlotte.

This is her first big role after only previously having worked on one episode of the TV series One Touch as well as the romance movie Redeeming Love.

Arsema Thomas plays Young Agatha Danbury in Queen Charlotte. Picture: Netflix

Lady Violet Ledger Bridgerton - Ruth Gemmell

Of course, Ruth is back in the prequel as she is the mother of the eight Bridgerton siblings.

You may recognise her from a number of other acting jobs including roles in Fever Pitch, Silent Witness and Home Fires.

Ruth Gemmell plays Lady Violet Ledger Bridgerton in Queen Charlotte. Picture: Netflix

Young Violet Ledger - Connie Jenkins-Greig

Connie portrays the role of Violet before becoming the show’s most-liked mother.

This is the first big role she has landed after appearing in Mr Selfridge and the medieval movie The Kid Who Would Be King.

Connie Jenkins-Greig plays Young Violet Ledger in Queen Charlotte. Picture: Netflix

Brimsley - Hugh Sachs

Brimsley - AKA Queen Charlotte’s butler - is back for the spin-off, of course, as the royal’s most loyal right-hand man.

Hugh has previously starred in TV series such as Benidorm, The Shell Seekers and more.

Hugh Sachs plays Brimsley in Queen Charlotte. Picture: Netflix

Young King George III - Corey Mylchreest

The King is played by Corey Mylchreest and this is the first time Bridgerton fans will get to see him as a healthy ruler as in past series he has fallen unwell, therefore had only brief appearances.

This will be Corey’s first official leading role after previously appearing in The Sandman.

Corey Mylchreest plays Young King George III in Queen Charlotte. Picture: Netflix

Lord Danbury - Cyril Nri

A new character we are introduced to in Queen Charlotte is Lord Danbury, played by Cyril, as fans will finally get to meet Lady Agatha Danbury’s husband, who has a significant age gap with his wife.

Cyril has previously acted in EastEnders, Midsomer Murders and more.

Cyril Nri plays Lord Danbury in Queen Charlotte. Picture: Netflix

Adolphus - Tunji Kasim

Tunji plays Adolphus - Queen Charlotte’s caring brother who wants nothing but the best for his sister.

He is best known for playing Ned ‘Nick’ Nickerson in the Nancy Drew TV series.

Tunji Kasim plays Adolphus in Queen Charlotte. Picture: Netflix

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital