‘Bridgerton’s ‘Queen Charlotte’ Director Also Starred In A Classic Disney Movie

Fans have just unveiled a link between Queen Charlotte and a Disney movie. Picture: Netflix/Disney

By Capital FM

Fans are just discovering that the director of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is a very familiar face from a Disney classic!

We all love a movie crossover and the latest has us all shocked as fans have discovered the director of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story has also previously starred in a huge Disney film!

Bridgerton’s latest spin-off Queen Charlotte starring India Amarteifio and Corey Mylchreest is every Netflix lover’s latest obsession - and it turns out director Tom Verica has many talents outside of the British drama series.

Tom, 59, started off his career as an actor and famously starred as Joe Mason in Disney’s 2009 movie Princess Protection Program starring Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato.

Fans will remember Tom’s role as Joe as he was the father of Selena’s character, Carter Mason.

Tom Verica directed Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. Picture: Netflix

Following everyone’s obsession with Queen Charlotte, a photo of Tom behind-the-scenes from the Disney flick has now gone viral, with him pictured with his arm around the iconic Selena and Demi.

It didn’t take long for fans to jump to Twitter to react to the unlikely crossover, with one penning: “I KEPT SAYING HE LOOKED FAMILIAR JUST COULDN’T FIGURE OUT FROM WHERE.”

“I KNEWWW HE SEEMED FAMILIAR,” tweeted another.

queen charlotte director is princess protection program dad pic.twitter.com/CYCD21k0fF — lily (@jaceysjiara) May 23, 2023

Tom Verica played Joe Mason in Princess Protection Program. Picture: Alamy

Disney's Princess Protection Program was released in 2009. Picture: Alamy

Meanwhile, other fans went on to point out that the American actor is also famously known for playing Annalise Keating’s husband, Sam Keating, in the hit series How To Get Away With Murder, which is one of the many series produced by Bridgerton producer Shonda Rimes’ production company, Shondaland.

It turns out Tom has worked closely with Shonda on a few Shondaland series, including directing a few episodes of Bridgerton himself.

His directing credits also include a few episodes of Netflix’s Inventing Anna as well as some episodes of Ugly Betty and The Umbrella Academy.

