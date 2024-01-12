Exclusive

Saltburn’s Jacob Elordi Wanted ‘Murder On The Dancefloor’ For Another Film

Sophie Ellis Bextor revealed Jacob Elordi wanted 'Murder on the Dancefloor' for another film. Picture: Getty/Global

By Kathryn Knight

Saltburn star Jacob Elordi knew ‘Murder on the Dancefloor’ was a banger before its resurgence.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Sophie Ellis Bextor joined Capital Breakfast on Friday morning to talk about her 2001 song ‘Murder on the Dancefloor’ and its incredible revival thanks to the iconic Barry Keoghan scene it was used for in Saltburn.

The song – which is part of an amazing soundtrack – has taken over TikTok and Sophie said she’s enjoying watching the world fall in love with it all over again 23 years later thanks to the viral movie.

Saltburn, known for its controversial scenes like the graveyard and the bathtub, stars Jacob Elordi as Felix, the student Oliver (Keoghan) becomes infatuated with at Oxford. Sophie said she got to meet Jacob recently and found out that he wanted to use her song for a completely different project.

Sophie Ellis Bextor's 2001 song has had a resurgence thanks to Saltburn. Picture: Getty

She said: “Really unexpectedly, he told me he’d also had an idea for a film that was also going to use ‘Murder on the Dancefloor’ in it. How strange is that?! There’s something in the air.”

We’re now dying to know what kind of film project Jacob is, or was, working on that would include the banger.

Sophie explained it was a huge ‘compliment’ to be asked by director Emerald Fennell to use the song, telling Roman, Chris and Sian: “The writer and director Emerald Fennell I knew she was already brilliant, so I was really excited when she said she wanted to use it.

“She said there was no other song she could think of for that scene, which is incredible and a massive compliment.”

The next film Jacob Elordi wants Sophie Ellis-Bextor for 🤔

Sian asked if the song’s comeback feels as ‘joyous’ as it did when she made the song back in the day.

Sophie replied: “It’s all good feelings. It’s gorgeous. I’ve never really stopped back to think about it because its a song I always sing but also all the people who worked on that song; the video director, people who did the hair and makeup, there’s so many people I still work with! So it's got lots of proud aunties and we’re all enjoying it together.”

Jacob Elordi, Emerald Fennell and Barry Keoghan at the premiere of "Saltburn". Picture: Getty

The guys also made Chris watch that graveyard scene for the first time, after he somehow avoided watching the film over Christmas when the rest of the world watched it.

Sophie was on hand to support Chris through the uncomfortable scenes.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.