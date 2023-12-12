Where Was Saltburn Filmed? A Look Inside The Real Life Location

12 December 2023, 16:45

The estate used in 'Saltburn' has never been used for filming before
The estate used in 'Saltburn' has never been used for filming before. Picture: Alamy

By Abbie Reynolds

Jacob Elordi's character in the film 'Saltburn' lives in a wonderfully eccentric estate, but is it a real home? Here are the answers to all of your burning questions.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The new romantic thriller Saltburn has been a big hit with viewers since its release in November 2023. From its nostalgic soundtrack to its epic party scenes, we can't get enough.

Starring Jacob Elordi and Barry Keoghan, the film sees an Oxford University student invited to his eccentric classmate's estate over the summer.

In an interview with Rotten Tomatoes Jacob said at some points filming on location was like being at a party for 72-hours straight. But where is this extraordinary estate? Here are all the details on where they shot the film and whether or not 'Saltburn' is a real place.

Where did they film Saltburn?

Most of the movie was filmed at a private English estate called Drayton House in Northamptonshire.

Saltburn was filmed at a private English estate in the midlands
Saltburn was filmed at a private English estate in the midlands. Picture: Alamy

Drayton House hadn't been used for filming prior to the shooting of Saltburn as the film's director Emerald Fennell was set on using a location that viewers wouldn't recognise.

Production designer Suzie Davies told The Credits that she had a lot of freedom to adapt the home for the film.

"So there’s a run of rooms that I changed around completely. The bathroom isn’t a real bathroom — that was a bedroom," she explained.

"So that’s all fake, but it was in the right place to shoot out of the windows and see the parties and things like that." Davies and her team also built the garden's maze which features in the film - she said it was created through a mix of real construction, CGI and editing post-production.

Emerald Fennell's 'Saltburn' stars Jacob Elordi and Barry Keoghan
Emerald Fennell's 'Saltburn' stars Jacob Elordi and Barry Keoghan. Picture: Alamy

Can you visit the Saltburn estate?

The private estate, Drayton House, used in Fennell's film is not available for the public to visit. The home was built in the 1300s and belongs to the Stopford-Sackville family. The estate has always been kept very private which explains why it had never been used for filming before Saltburn.

The set designer said she had free rein to alter Drayton House for the film
The set designer said she had free rein to alter Drayton House for the film. Picture: Alamy

Is the Saltburn estate real?

The estate that is used for the film is real but it's not called Saltburn, it's called Drayton House. However, there is a real location called Saltburn-by-the-sea or Saltburn for short but it's a couple hours away by car from the estate used in the movie.

Watch the trailer for Saltburn

According to ScreenDaily, Fennell decided to name the estate 'Saltburn' because it “has something innately sensual to it". She said: "Combining the sensations of sweat and pleasure and pain as well. It's a word you can feel.”

