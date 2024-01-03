How Jacob Elordi Really Felt About Saltburn’s Bathtub Scene

3 January 2024, 13:04

Jacob Elordi has revealed how he felt about the bathtub scene in Saltburn
Jacob Elordi has revealed how he felt about the bathtub scene in Saltburn. Picture: Alamy/Prime Video
Jacob Elordi has shared how he reacted to that viral scene in Salltburn.

That said, Saltburn had many a viral scene – from the bathtub to the graveyard and that dance finale – and as the film gains traction for its gory moments the cast have begun speaking out on how they felt filming and watching back the scenes.

Jacob Elordi plays Felix (played by Barry Keoghan) in the film, who befriends fellow student Oliver and invites him to spend the summer with him at his family’s extravagant country estate.

*Saltburn spoilers ahead.*

Oliver quickly grows infatuated with Felix and in one much-discussed scene – simply called ‘the bathtub scene’ on social media to avoid spoilers – licks the remnants of Felix’s bath water from the plug.

Saltburn stars Barry Keoghan, Jacob Elordi and rising star Alison Oliver
Saltburn stars Barry Keoghan, Jacob Elordi and rising star Alison Oliver. Picture: Prime Video

Jacob has since shared how he reacted to the controversial clip, praising director Emerald Fennell for pushing boundaries.

He said in an interview with Stream Wars: "I was just really excited when I read that scene, because. you don't really see things like that in sort of mainstream movies... a lot of the time.”

The actor added: "So it's just great that [Fennell] was allowed to kind of push those boundaries and expose people like that."

He revealed he’s mostly been avoiding people’s reactions, but got an idea of opinions on the bathtub scene while watching a screening of the movie in his homeland of Australia.

Watch the trailer for Saltburn

"I haven't really heard too many because I try to hide away from it," he said. "But I went to a screening of the picture in Brisbane when it sort of first played and it was unbelievable because everybody was engaged and sort of gasping at the screen and yelling at the screen and everything like that.

"And I haven't been in a movie like that in a really really long time. So, I haven't heard any of the really — I mean, I hope there's no terrible stories, but yeah."

Jacob Elordi as Felix in Saltburn
Jacob Elordi as Felix in Saltburn. Picture: Alamy/Prime Video

As well as the shocking scenes, Saltburn has been a hot discussion topic for its epic soundtrack too. Sophie Ellis Bextor’s ‘Murder on the Dancefloor’ has become a trend in itself on TikTok.

The song was released originally back in 2001 and thanks to the end of the movie, in which Oliver is dancing naked around the Saltburn estate, it’s had a resurgence.

