Dua Lipa Shuts Down Claims She'll Be Performing In Qatar

15 November 2022, 13:25

Dua Lipa will not be performing in Qatar
Dua Lipa will not be performing in Qatar. Picture: Getty

By Savannah Roberts

Dua Lipa releases a statement in response to the rumours she will be performing at the Qatar World Cup on November 20.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Dua Lipa has denied speculation that she will be performing in Qatar for the Fifa Men's World Cup 2022 opening ceremony.

The 27-year-old took to her Instagram Stories to address the growing claims, she wrote: "There is currently a lot of speculation that I will be performing at the opening ceremony of the world cup in Qatar.

Dua Lipa Sparks Dating Rumours With Trevor Noah After Being Spotted Kissing On Date Night

"I will not be performing and nor have I ever been involved in any negotiation to perform," Dua shared, putting the rumours to rest.

Dua maintained that she will be rooting for her team despite not attending the World Cup, and called on Qatar to follow up on their human rights pledges.

Dua Lipa shared her thoughts on Qatars human rights pledges
Dua Lipa shared her thoughts on Qatars human rights pledges. Picture: Alamy

The 'Levitating' songstress continued: "I will be cheering England on from afar and I look forward to visiting Qatar when it has fulfilled all the human rights pledges it made when it won the right to host the World Cup.”

She signed off the post with: "One love, Dua."

Qatar was announced as the 2022 host of the football competition back in 2010, it has since been criticised for its treatment of migrant workers, its views on same-sex relationships as well as its human rights record.

Acts that have been confirmed to perform during the tournament thus far are Robbie Williams, Black Eyed Peas and Jung Kook of BTS fame.

Dua released a statement to Instagram
Dua released a statement to Instagram. Picture: Dua Lipa/Instagram

Dua's slashing of the Qatar performance claims comes after the heightening negative press surrounding the event, notably comedian Joe Lycett has publicly called out World Cup ambassador, David Beckham.

Joe filmed himself pledging to donate £10,000 of his own money to charity if Beckham agrees to opt-out of his alleged multimillion-pound deal with Qatar, if he refuses Joe has promised to shred the money before the opening ceremony.

The comedian cited the fact that homosexuality is illegal in Qatar as a reason for his threat to the famous footballer, he went on to say that Beckham's "status as a gay icon" will also be shredded if he doesn't end his contract.

