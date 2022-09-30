Dua Lipa Sparks Dating Rumours With Trevor Noah After Being Spotted Kissing On Cosy Date Night

Dua Lipa and Trevor Noah are rumoured to be dating. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Capital FM

Dua Lipa and Trevor Noah have sparked dating rumours following a romantic date night in New York City.

Dua Lipa and Trevor Noah are the latest A-listers to spark dating rumours after they were spotted sharing a kiss during a romantic date night.

Dua, 27, and Trevor, 38, were pictured hugging and kissing after enjoying dinner at a Jamaican restaurant in New York City, Miss Lily’s, in pictures obtained by this tabloid.

An onlooker said of the ‘Future Nostalgia’ pop star and The Daily Show host: “They were quietly sat away from everyone else at the restaurant.

“It was clear they were into each other and sat close together throughout the meal."

Dua Lipa has sparked dating rumours with Trevor Noah. Picture: Alamy

Trevor Noah and Dua Lipa were spotted on a cosy date night. Picture: Alamy

The insider added: “They left together and walked, stopping for long embraces and on the second kiss with hugs.”

The TV presenter is the first person Dua has been romantically linked to since she split from her boyfriend of two years, Anwar Hadid.

It was reported in December 2021 that Dua and Anwar had called it quits as the distance was said to have played a part.

Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid split in December after two years together. Picture: Getty

Trevor Noah formerly dated actress Minka Kelly. Picture: Alamy

The ‘Levitating’ songstress and brother of Gigi and Bella Hadid first began dating in 2019 and even lived together during lockdown.

Meanwhile, Trevor was last linked to ex-girlfriend actress Minka Kelly, who he began dating in 2020 before they ended their romance in May this year.

Dua and Trevor are yet to address the dating rumours.

