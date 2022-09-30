Dua Lipa Sparks Dating Rumours With Trevor Noah After Being Spotted Kissing On Cosy Date Night

30 September 2022, 10:19

Dua Lipa and Trevor Noah are rumoured to be dating
Dua Lipa and Trevor Noah are rumoured to be dating. Picture: Getty/Alamy
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Dua Lipa and Trevor Noah have sparked dating rumours following a romantic date night in New York City.

Dua Lipa and Trevor Noah are the latest A-listers to spark dating rumours after they were spotted sharing a kiss during a romantic date night.

Dua, 27, and Trevor, 38, were pictured hugging and kissing after enjoying dinner at a Jamaican restaurant in New York City, Miss Lily’s, in pictures obtained by this tabloid.

Are Brad Pitt And Emily Ratajkowski Dating?

Mohamed Hadid Responds To Gigi And Leonardo DiCaprio Dating Rumours

An onlooker said of the ‘Future Nostalgia’ pop star and The Daily Show host: “They were quietly sat away from everyone else at the restaurant.

“It was clear they were into each other and sat close together throughout the meal."

Dua Lipa has sparked dating rumours with Trevor Noah
Dua Lipa has sparked dating rumours with Trevor Noah. Picture: Alamy
Trevor Noah and Dua Lipa were spotted on a cosy date night
Trevor Noah and Dua Lipa were spotted on a cosy date night. Picture: Alamy

The insider added: “They left together and walked, stopping for long embraces and on the second kiss with hugs.”

The TV presenter is the first person Dua has been romantically linked to since she split from her boyfriend of two years, Anwar Hadid.

It was reported in December 2021 that Dua and Anwar had called it quits as the distance was said to have played a part.

Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid split in December after two years together
Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid split in December after two years together. Picture: Getty
Trevor Noah formerly dated actress Minka Kelly
Trevor Noah formerly dated actress Minka Kelly. Picture: Alamy

The ‘Levitating’ songstress and brother of Gigi and Bella Hadid first began dating in 2019 and even lived together during lockdown.

Meanwhile, Trevor was last linked to ex-girlfriend actress Minka Kelly, who he began dating in 2020 before they ended their romance in May this year.

Dua and Trevor are yet to address the dating rumours.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

All the Love Island stars who have had babies

Love Island Babies: From Molly-Mae's Baby, To Alex And Olivia Bowen's Son

Love Island

Taylor has started revealing the tracklist

Every Song Taylor Swift Has Unveiled During 'Midnights Mayhem With Me'

Khloe Kardashian suffered brain trauma following Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal

Khloe Kardashian Has Developed Brain Trauma Following Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal

Selena Gomez is working on a documentary

All The Details On Selena Gomez's Documentary 'My Mind & Me'

Selena Gomez spoke about the importance of kindness following the hate Hailey Bieber received in her interview

Selena Gomez Slams ‘Vile’ Hate Comments Online After Hailey Bieber’s Tell-All Interview

‘Barney’ Docuseries ‘I Love You You Hate Me’ will detail the downfall of the children's series

‘Barney’ Docuseries ‘I Love You You Hate Me’: What It’s About & How To Watch In The UK

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

Exclusive
What's going on with Luca and Gemma?

Luca Bish And Gemma Owen Are 'Over' Love Island According To Castmates

Love Island

Exclusive
Coco Lodge joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Coco Lodge Reveals How The Islanders Secretly Communicate

Sam Ryder smash Capital's Finish The Lyric challenge

Sam Ryder Smashes Capital's 'Finish The Lyric' Challenge: From 'Good 4 U' To 'Space Man'

Exclusive
Antigoni & Charlie join Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Antigoni Almost Dated Roman Kemp!?

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star