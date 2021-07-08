From Adele And Dua Lipa To Louis Tomlinson – How Celebs Celebrated England’s Win

By Capital FM

Celebs like Adele, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran and Louis Tomlinson celebrated England’s win just like the rest of us.

Most households across England threw parties on Wednesday night to watch the match against Denmark, and even the A-list celebrated in the same way as the rest of us.

Adele’s hilarious reaction was the most relatable; the ‘Hello’ singer recorded Harry Kane’s goal before running wildly around her house and jumping about screaming.

“ITS BLOODY COMING HOME,” she captioned the video shared on Instagram.

Dua Lipa threw a party to watch England v Denmark. Picture: Dua Lipa/Instagram

Dua Lipa and her friends made sure to have their favourite British snacks at the bash. Picture: Dua Lipa/Instagram

Dua Lipa also threw a party at home, dressing up for the semi-finals in a red and white mini dress and painting the England flag on her cheeks.

Ever the most stylish pop star, Dua completed her outfit with knee-high heeled boots but continued the footie theme with a massive flag on the sofa.

She was joined by her friends for a buffet, watching the match on a massive TV screen.

Ed Sheeran pulled on his England tee for the game. Picture: Ed Sheeran/Instagram

Dua also made sure to have her favourite British snacks at the bash, including dip dabs, ginger biscuits, Jaffa cakes and digestives.

One Direction star Louis Tomlinson was also spotted in a busy bar chanting ‘It’s coming home’ with the rest of the room.

Meanwhile, Ed Sheeran got involved in the action, pulling on his England shirt for the game.

