Atomic Kitten’s ‘Whole Again’ Southgate Lyrics You Need To Know Because ‘Football’s Coming Home Again’

7 July 2021, 16:51

If you need proof that football is coming home again, Atomic Kitten have officially released their Southgate remix of ‘Whole Again’ especially for the Euros 2020!

Atomic Kitten have pretty much become the nation’s sweethearts all over again after announcing the release of their ‘Whole Again’ remix - ‘Southgate You’re The One (Football’s Coming Home Again)’.

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ll have heard the girl band’s iconic 2000 hit remixed into a football chant for England over the years, dedicated to England's football manager, Gareth Southgate.

Band members Liz McClarnon, Natasha Hamilton and Jenny Frost have reclaimed the summer by officially releasing the football edition, specifically for the Euros 2020.

Atomic Kitten have dropped 'Southgate You're The One (Football's Coming Home Again)'
Why, you ask? Because football is coming home again, obviously!

As we celebrate England getting into the semi-finals of the European Championships, get to learning the lyrics because (fingers crossed) you’ll be needing to!

So, here are the full lyrics to Atomic Kitten’s ‘Southgate You’re The One (Football’s Coming Home Again)’.

You’re welcome.

Atomic Kitten’s England chant full lyrics to ‘Southgate You’re The One (Football’s Coming Home Again’

[Verse 1]
If you see me walking down the street
Staring at the sky
And dragging my two feet
You just pass me by
It still makes me cry
But football's coming home again

[Verse 2]
And if you see me in the stands
I'm laughing and I'm joking
Doing what I can
I won't put you down
'Cause I want you around
Football's coming home again

[Chorus]
Looking back on when we first met
I cannot escape and I cannot forget
Southgate, you’re the one – you still turn me on
Football’s coming home again

[Verse 3]
Time is laying heavy on my heart
Seems I've got too much of it
Since we've been apart
My friends make me smile
If only for a while
Football’s coming home again

[Chorus]
Looking back on when we first met
I cannot escape and I cannot forget
Southgate, you’re the one – you still turn me on
Football’s coming home again

[Bridge]
For now I have to wait
But this is our time
It is our fate
'Cause I just can't go on
It's already been too long
Football's coming home again
Oh, oh, oh, oh

[Chorus]
Looking back on when we first met
I cannot escape and I cannot forget
Southgate, you’re the one – you still turn me on
Football’s coming home again
Oh, oh, oh
Looking back on when we first met
I cannot escape and I cannot forget
Southgate, you’re the one – you still turn me on
Football’s coming home again

[Outro]
Southgate, you’re the one – you still turn me on
Football’s coming home again

