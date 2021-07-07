Atomic Kitten’s ‘Whole Again’ Southgate Lyrics You Need To Know Because ‘Football’s Coming Home Again’

By Capital FM

If you need proof that football is coming home again, Atomic Kitten have officially released their Southgate remix of ‘Whole Again’ especially for the Euros 2020!

Atomic Kitten have pretty much become the nation’s sweethearts all over again after announcing the release of their ‘Whole Again’ remix - ‘Southgate You’re The One (Football’s Coming Home Again)’.

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ll have heard the girl band’s iconic 2000 hit remixed into a football chant for England over the years, dedicated to England's football manager, Gareth Southgate.

Band members Liz McClarnon, Natasha Hamilton and Jenny Frost have reclaimed the summer by officially releasing the football edition, specifically for the Euros 2020.

Atomic Kitten have dropped 'Southgate You're The One (Football's Coming Home Again)'. Picture: Getty

Why, you ask? Because football is coming home again, obviously!

As we celebrate England getting into the semi-finals of the European Championships, get to learning the lyrics because (fingers crossed) you’ll be needing to!

So, here are the full lyrics to Atomic Kitten’s ‘Southgate You’re The One (Football’s Coming Home Again)’.

You’re welcome.

Atomic Kitten’s England chant full lyrics to ‘Southgate You’re The One (Football’s Coming Home Again’

[Verse 1]

If you see me walking down the street

Staring at the sky

And dragging my two feet

You just pass me by

It still makes me cry

But football's coming home again



[Verse 2]

And if you see me in the stands

I'm laughing and I'm joking

Doing what I can

I won't put you down

'Cause I want you around

Football's coming home again



[Chorus]

Looking back on when we first met

I cannot escape and I cannot forget

Southgate, you’re the one – you still turn me on

Football’s coming home again



[Verse 3]

Time is laying heavy on my heart

Seems I've got too much of it

Since we've been apart

My friends make me smile

If only for a while

Football’s coming home again



[Chorus]

Looking back on when we first met

I cannot escape and I cannot forget

Southgate, you’re the one – you still turn me on

Football’s coming home again



[Bridge]

For now I have to wait

But this is our time

It is our fate

'Cause I just can't go on

It's already been too long

Football's coming home again

Oh, oh, oh, oh



[Chorus]

Looking back on when we first met

I cannot escape and I cannot forget

Southgate, you’re the one – you still turn me on

Football’s coming home again

Oh, oh, oh

Looking back on when we first met

I cannot escape and I cannot forget

Southgate, you’re the one – you still turn me on

Football’s coming home again



[Outro]

Southgate, you’re the one – you still turn me on

Football’s coming home again

