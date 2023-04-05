Dua Lipa Has Reportedly Recorded New Music For The Live-Action Barbie Movie Including The Theme Song

5 April 2023, 12:09

Dua Lipa is said to have recorded the theme song for the Barbie soundtrack
Dua Lipa is said to have recorded the theme song for the Barbie soundtrack. Picture: Getty/Barbie Movie/Instagram
Dua Lipa is making all of our Barbie dreams come true!

Not only is Dua Lipa making her acting debut in the new Barbie live-action movie, but she has apparently recorded some new music for the flick too.

The Greta Gerwig live-action film is the talk of the internet after the official movie posters dropped, showing a mind-blowing star-studded cast including none other than the ‘Levitating’ songstress.

The Barbie Character Posters Are In And Dua Lipa As A Mermaid Is Everything

Dua stunned in a long, blue wig in the poster as she is set to play mermaid Barbie in the new movie.

According to MailOnline, the 27-year-old is set to record the theme song for the flick, which has been specially written for the film based on the iconic toy line by Mattel.

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling will star in the new Barbie movie
Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling will star in the new Barbie movie. Picture: Alamy
Dua Lipa is set to play mermaid Barbie
Dua Lipa is set to play mermaid Barbie. Picture: Barbie Movie/Instagram

Rumours have been circulating online that the ‘Future Nostalgia’ superstar has even recorded ‘multiple new songs’ for the Barbie soundtrack.

However, we are yet to hear any confirmation from the movie makers themselves, but fans are excited at the prospect of new Dua nonetheless!

Dua will star in the rom-com twist alongside main characters Barbie and Ken played by Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, as well as ‘other Barbies’ and ‘other Kens’ including Emma Mackey, Nicola Coughlan, Issa Rae, Ncuti Gatwa and Simu Liu.

Dua Lipa has reportedly recorded the theme song for the Barbie movie
Dua Lipa has reportedly recorded the theme song for the Barbie movie. Picture: Alamy

Ugly Betty star America Ferrera will play a human in the movie, while Superbad’s Michael Cera will portray a character named Allan.

The icon that is Helen Mirren will also narrate the movie, while Hollywood star Will Ferrell plays the toy company’s CEO.

The trailer has already dropped and has us more excited than ever to be escorted to a Barbie world this summer!

