The Barbie Character Posters Are In And Dua Lipa As A Mermaid Is Everything

By Kathryn Knight

The Barbie film has released its character posters, giving a first look at Dua Lipa, Emma Mackey, Will Ferrell, Helen Mirren and more in the upcoming movie.

Anyone who's anyone is in the upcoming Barbie movie, from Dua Lipa and Margot Robbie to Sex Education's Emma Mackey, Ncuti Gatwa and Connor Swindells.

The poster of Ryan Gosling as Ken is giving everything we wanted it to give and Simu Liu is smouldering as 'another Ken'.

Dua Lipa's poster revealing her as a mermaid has already broken the internet, showing her character with epic, long blue hair.

And the star-studded theme doesn't stop there; Bridgerton actress Nicola Coughlan's poster was also unveiled, revealing her as a diplomat Barbie while Tick, Tick Boom actress Alexandra Shipp portrays a 'celebrated author'.

Dua Lipa as a mermaid in the new Barbie movie. Picture: Barbie/Instagram

Margot Robbie plays Barbie in the upcoming movie. Picture: Alamy

Comedian Issa Rae has been announced as 'President Barbie' and Superbad's Michael Cera has been revealed as 'Allan', with his poster teasing: "There's only one Allan."

Ugly Betty star America Ferrera is already a pop culture icon in our eyes after stealing the spotlight in a pink ensemble in her poster, where she's been revealed as a human in the movie.

Rising star Ariana Greenblatt stars as another human, while Hollywood icon Helen Mirren will narrate the movie.

Comedian legend Will Ferrell plays the toy company's CEO; his poster reads: "Please call me mother."

It seems most of the Sex Education cast are involved in the hotly-anticipated movie, with Connor playing 'an intern or something' according to the film's official Instagram account, Emma playing a Nobel-prize winner and Ncuti portraying another Ken.

Here's the complete cast of the Barbie movie:

Ryan Gosling

Helen Mirren

Issa Rae

Margot Robbie

Dua Lipa

Nicola Coughlan

Emma Mackey

Connor Swindells

Ncuti Gatwa

Kate McKinnon

Alexandra Shipp

Ritu Arya

Michael Cera

America Ferrera

Ariana Greenblatt

Will Ferrell

Jamie Demetriou

Kingsley Ben-Adir

Hari Nef

Dua Lipa

Ana Cruz Kanye

Scott Evans

Sharon Rooney

Emerald Fennell

