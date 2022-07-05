All The Behind The Scenes Photos Of The 'Barbie' Cast: From Margot Robbie To Ryan Gosling

5 July 2022

All the best on-set snaps from the Barbie movie
All the best on-set snaps from the Barbie movie. Picture: Getty

By Savannah Roberts

From retro rollerblading to director's notes – take a look at all the behind-the-scenes photos from the set of the Barbie movie!

Despite only having just begun its filming schedule, the Barbie film has been a topic of hot discussion in recent weeks.

It was announced last year that Margot Robbie would be fronting the live-action movie inspired by the eponymous Mattel toyline, with Greta Gerwig – who you may recognise from titles such as Ladybird and Little Women – directing the highly-anticipated project.

Barbie boasts a jaw-droppingly talented ensemble cast, with Hollywood staples such as Ryan Gosling, Saoirse Ronan, America Ferrera, Will Ferrell and so many more being attached to the flick.

The movie also serves as a mini Sex Education reunion as actors Emma Mackey, Ncuti Gatwa and Connor Swindells are all appearing in the comedy. Not to mention, none other than global pop star Dua Lipa is slated to be joining the cast – talk about an impressive line-up of talent!

Photos of the incredible cast on-set have had fans reeling since they emerged online – here are all the best behind-the-scenes snaps so far...

  1. Margot Robbie made jaws drop when she stepped out as Babara Roberts in hot pink two-piece complete with an ascot tie

    Margot Robbie looks every bit the part of Barbara Roberts
    Margot Robbie looks every bit the part of Barbara Roberts. Picture: Getty

  2. Margot Robbie gets into character with 80s inspired rollerblading scene as she begins filming for Barbie

    Margot practices her rollerblading skills on Venice Beach, Los Angeles
    Margot practices her rollerblading skills on Venice Beach, Los Angeles. Picture: Getty

  3. Greta Gerwig has been spotted giving notes on location in Los Angeles, California

    Director Greta Gerwig chats with Will Ferrel between takes on set
    Director Greta Gerwig chats with Will Ferrel between takes on set. Picture: Getty

  4. Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling sport retro neon rollerblading gear whilst filming on Venice Beach

    The Hollywood pair stunned in coordinated outfits
    The Hollywood pair stunned in coordinated outfits. Picture: Getty
    Margot and Ryan are all smiles on set of the highly-anticipated flick
    Margot and Ryan were all smiles on the set of the highly-anticipated flick. Picture: Getty

  5. Greta Gerwig appears to be having the time of her life as she directs her third film

    Ryan and filmmaker Greta have a laugh as they break ground on Barbie shoot
    Ryan and filmmaker Greta have a laugh as they break ground on Barbie shoot. Picture: Getty

